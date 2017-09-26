Two Possible Huawei Mate 10 Models Certified In China

Two possible variants of the Huawei Mate 10 bearing the model numbers ALP-AL00 and ALP-TL00 reportedly received their China Compulsory Certificate (CCC) each earlier this month, with their monikers suggesting these are the regular additions to the company’s upcoming flagship lineup codenamed “Alps.” The certificates depicted below don’t reveal many details about the handsets, save for stating they’ll support all standard phone chargers and suggesting they’re to hit the market in the coming weeks, with China’s authorities officially clearing them on Monday. As the Shenzhen-based original equipment manufacturer already confirmed that its next-generation flagship lineup is to be announced on October 16, the newly uncovered certificate comes as no surprise and is yet another factor suggesting that the Mate 10 series is to be commercially available by mid-fall.

The Mate 10 series has already been the subject of numerous leaks and rumors in recent months, with most industry insiders agreeing that both the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are to feature nearly bezel-free designs and tall display panels utilizing an aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1. While the 16:9 image format could still make an appearance on the Mate 10, the most premium model should boast a screen with a QHD+ resolution of 2,880 by 1,440 pixels, with both being believed to boast IP67-certified resistance to dust particles and water. The primary camera setup found on the two smartphones will almost certainly be a Leica-made two-sensor imaging system, with some recent leaks suggesting that both sensors are to feature an aperture of f/1.6, hence tying the LG V30 for the title of the brightest mobile sensor in the industry. The camera setup of the Mate 10 series should include a dual-LED flash, with the rear panels of the devices also being expected to boast a heart rate monitor and fingerprint scanner.

The Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are believed to be similar in size and will feature 5.9-inch or 6-inch display panels, several industry sources suggested over the summer. Both smartphones are set to be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC and have at least 6GB of RAM, with the series itself also being expected to include the Mate 10 Plus and Mate 10 Lite, the latter of which is said to be a more conventional-looking Android device with regularly sized bezels. All four models should run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box coupled with Huawei’s EMUI 6 proprietary skin.