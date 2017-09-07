Twitter’s Night Mode Is Now Rolling Out To Desktops

Twitter has started rolling out the Night Mode feature to the micro-blogging site’s desktop version following a related pilot testing in August. Twitter Support confirmed via its official Twitter account that the feature should now be available to a wide number of users, though some are still reporting that they have yet to see the dark mode on their computers. Twitter intends for the Night Mode option to help users view content on Twitter at night or in the dark, providing comfort to their eyes.

The Night Mode feature first hit Twitter’s mobile app in July of last year after a series of tests. To switch on the dark user interface on desktop platforms, head over to the bottom of the drop-down menu under your profile image and select Night Mode. In regards to the feature’s availability, it seems that Twitter is resorting to a gradual rollout, unlike what it did to the Night Mode for its Android app. That means if you still have not received the feature as of this time, it is possible that the option will hit your account anytime over the next few days. While Twitter’s Night Mode is now widely available, it is not immediately clear which countries are getting the feature.

Twitter officially introduced the Night Mode to its mobile app in July last year, allowing users to get rid of the white interface when reading Twitter’s news feed at night or in low-light conditions. It is worth pointing out that the Night Mode is not really black, but only a dark blue color. An automatic Night Mode was also added to the 7.2.0 beta build of the Twitter app for Android this June, enabling the option to change depending on the time of day. That means users won’t need to switch between Night Mode and the white interface whenever they deem it fit. Now, it remains to be seen whether Twitter is also planning to add the automatic Night Mode option to its desktop site, though it is hard to rule out that possibility. Night Mode is one of the most requested features for Twitter, so its addition to both the mobile app and now the desktop site is a welcome development for users.