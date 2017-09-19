Twitter Hires Ex-Snap & Facebook Product Expert Krishnan

Twitter hired former Snap and Facebook employee Sriram Krishnan as its new Senior Director of Product, Mr. Krishnan confirmed on Monday. The company’s latest hire will officially be joining the social media platform on October 2 and is set to report directly to Keith Coleman, Twitter Vice President of Product who’s been with the firm since late 2016. In a serious of tweets posted yesterday, Mr. Krishnan said he’s excited about the next chapter in his professional career, adding that he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work at the San Francisco, California-based company and help shape the future of its offerings. He describes himself “as someone who uses Twitter a lot,” suggesting he’s already more than familiar with the platform and its intricacies.

Apart from working at Snap and Facebook, Mr. Krishnan was also previously employed by Microsoft and Yahoo, working in product-related units and advertising. The two areas were often intertwined as far as his work is concerned, with his three-year stint at Facebook including product strategy related to mobile offerings. Mr. Krishnan left Facebook last year to join the Snapchat maker as a Revenue Products lead, essentially continuing his work under a different corporate umbrella. The Anna University graduate also contributed to the Microsoft Azure cloud computing service where he led the Product API team, according to his LinkedIn profile, whereas his one-year stint at Yahoo involved technical strategy creation before he was hired by the Menlo Park, California-based social media giant. While his future responsibilities at Twitter remain unclear, it’s likely that Mr. Krishnan will be involved with the company’s ad products to a degree, given his vast experience in the field.

Twitter has been going through an identity crisis of sorts in recent years, having struggled to find the balance between user growth and monetization, with its reluctance to fully commit to a unified strategy resulting in a stagnating user base and a decline in revenue, as suggested by its consolidated financial report for the second quarter of the year. The social media giant is now betting on video content as its next major growth engine and is expected to announce more endeavors related to this area in the coming months.