Top U.S. Carriers Respond To Quakes With Free Talk & Text

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have each taken to their respective official blogs to offer some mobile network-based relief to those affected by the recent string of earthquakes in Mexico. Although each of the three companies has a slightly different offer to help out, all of them involve free communications from the U.S. to Mexico in a bid to bring some relief to those still trying to make sure their loved ones are okay.

For AT&T’s part, the company says that it will automatically issue credits and waive charges for phone calls or text messages from the U.S. to Mexico. That offer has been in place from September 19 and runs to September 23. AT&T’s wireless and prepaid services are included in the offer, as well as its landlines. Although AT&T says it is currently monitoring its network and that it is operating normally, the company reminds customers that they should use text messages where ever possible to help prevent network congestion. Meanwhile, T-Mobile’s offer runs until September 22. The Uncarrier says its customers, through both T-Mobile and MetroPCS lines, will be able to make calls and texts from the U.S. or Puerto Rico to Mexico without incurring any extra charges. Meanwhile, its customers in Mexico will have free roaming service. Finally, Verizon is offering free wireless and wired services from the U.S. to Mexico, although standard taxes and surcharges still apply. Wired customers will be able to make calls through September 22 and wireless customers will be able to call or text at no additional cost through the same time period. Verizon’s deal applies only to post-paid subscribers, however, and does not appear to extend to pre-paid customers.

This is not the first time any of these companies have undertaken more humanitarian efforts to help customers keep in contact with friends and family affected by natural disasters or crisis. Over the course of the last several years, each has responded with similar offers with each new occurrence, highlighting the level of care each has for its respective customers. However, as will all such offers these are not set to last for long, so anybody currently subscribed to these carriers should take advantage of it while they can. For more information, customers should contact their carrier directly or check out the source links below.