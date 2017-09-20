Top 5 Best Android Smartphones At GearBest – September 2017

This time around we’re checking out the top 5 smartphones that are currently available on GearBest (in no specific order). If you take a look at the list down below, you’ll be able to notice that some really compelling devices are listed here, ranging from the OnePlus 5 and the Xiaomi Mi 6 that most of you are probably quite familiar with, all the way to the Honor 9 and the recently-introduced Xiaomi Mi MIX 2.

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is one of the most powerful handsets available at GearBest at the moment. This phone comes in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 SoC. The device also packs in a dual camera setup on the back, and a 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display. You can purchase the 6GB RAM variant of this phone for $466.99 from GearBest with the provided coupon (limited to 200 units), while an 8GB RAM model is also available via the link down below for $555.99.

Buy the OnePlus 5 (64GB of storage)

COUPON CODE: OPBKB

Buy the OnePlus 5 (128GB of storage)

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is made out of metal and glass, while it sports a 5.15-inch fullHD display. This phone packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, though a 128GB storage model and a special edition ceramic variant are also available. This phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 as well, and it comes with two 12-megapixel shooters on the back. The international model of this phone with 64GB of storage can be purchased for $419.99 (23 percent off) from GearBest,

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 6 (64GB of storage)

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 6 (128GB of storage)

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 6 (ceramic variant)

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 was announced along with the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 recently, and this is the company’s new mid-range offering, even though the device comes with a really powerful set of specs. The Mi Note 3 packs in a 5.5-inch fullHD display, 6GB of RAM and either 64GB of 128GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC, and the two variants of this phone are priced at $449.99 and $608.63 over at GearBest.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (64GB of storage)

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (128GB of storage)

Honor 9

The Honor 9 is Honor’s flagship smartphone for this year, and it is made out of metal and glass. This handset is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD display. The device utilizes two camera shooters that are placed on its back, and comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The phone can be purchased in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, and its 4GB RAM model is available from GearBest and priced at $369.99 (20 percent off).

Buy the Honor 9

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is Xiaomi’s bezel-less smartphone, which is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and which comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM on the inside, while a special edition ceramic unibody variant is also available. This smartphone comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080 display. The 6GB RAM model of the device is priced at $589.99 (20 percent off) at GearBest, while a 128GB and 256GB variants can be purchased for $629.99 (20 percent off) and $689.99 (23 percent off), respectively. The special edition ceramic model is not yet available for purchase.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (64GB of storage)

Buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (128GB of storage)

Buy the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (256GB of storage)