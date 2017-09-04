Tomtop Deals: Razer Ouroboros Elite, Mini Laptop, And More

Tomtop has some really nice discounts to share with us, and in the list down below, you’ll find five devices which are currently discounted over at Tomtop, most of which come with a coupon code as well, which will bring the price down even further. You will find all sorts of products in the list down below, ranging from a gaming mouse and a mini laptop, all the way to a smartphone gimbal, read on if you’re interested.

GPD Pocket 7 Mini Laptop

The GPD Pocket 7 is a 7-inch laptop which is fueled by the Intel Atom x7-Z8750 64-bit processor. This laptop sports 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM while it also includes 128GB of eMMC storage on the inside. Windows 10 comes pre-installed on this laptop, and the device packs in a 7,000mAh battery on the inside. The device is currently priced at $519.99, but you can get it for $495.99 via the provided coupon.

Buy the GPD Pocket 7 Mini Laptop

COUPON CODE: YYMGDP

Zhiyun Smooth-Q 3-Axis Gimbal

If you’re in a market for a nice gimbal, the Zhiyun Smooth-Q 3-axis gimbal has rather good reviews over at Tomtop, and it is currently available for $139, well, you can actually purchase it for $104 by utilizing the provided coupon. This is a nice-looking gimbal which can fit a number of devices, and it has an operating time of 8 to 12 hours per charge, according to the company, at the very least.

Zhiyun Smooth-Q 3-Axis Gimbal

COUPON CODE: YYMZY

Razer Ouroboros Elite

The Razer Ouroboros Elite is a gaming mouse, which you can use with or without a wire which connects it to your computer. This mouse is usually quite pricey, as it costs $149.99, but it is currently on a rather significant discount, it costs only $79.99 (47 percent off). It has 11 programmable buttons, and an 8200dpi 4G laser sensor, in case you were wondering. All you’ll need to power this mouse is a single AA battery.

Buy the Razer Ouroboros Elite

Andoer AN1

The Andoer AN1 is a Wi-Fi action camera which can shoot 4K video. This camera is fueled by the Novatek NT96660 SoC, while it comes with Sony’s IMX078 sensor (21-megapixel camera). This camera also sports a 2.31-inch display, which is touch sensitive. This camera is also waterproof up to 30 meters, and you can shoot footage up to 170 degrees, thanks to the camera’s wide angle lens. This camera is currently on a 38 percent discount and costs $79.49, but you can get it for $52.49 if you utilize the provided coupon.

Buy the Andoer AN1

COUPON CODE: YYMAND

Wide-Angle Car DVR Camera

This car DVR camera is equipped with a 2.4-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and a wide-angle 170-degree lens for shooting video. This camera also comes with a night vision sensor, so you can shoot video in dark environments without an issue, and it also features the 3D noise reduction function. You can insert a microSD card into this camera, and the device is currently priced at $10.99 (35 percent off) over at Tomtop.

Buy the wide-angle Car DVR Camera