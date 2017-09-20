Three New ASUS ZenFone 4 Smartphones Now Available On Amazon

ASUS had introduced four ZenFone 4 handsets last month, one of which arrived to the US and Canada earlier this month, and three other ZenFone 4 devices are now listed on Amazon for purchase. Before we get into it, do keep in mind that these three phones are not sold by ASUS, and these are international variants we’re looking at here, which come with no warranty whatsoever. Therefore, it would be best if you’d what network bands do they support before you purchase them, if you’re from the US, just in case, but chances are that 4G LTE won’t work in the US for any of these models.

Having said that, two variants of the regular ZenFone 4 are now available on Amazon, while the ZenFone 4 Max Plus and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro are also listed now. The ZenFone 4 (ZE554KL) comes in both 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, both of which you can purchase via the provided links down below. These two phones are almost identical, but they come with different processors and RAM counts, the 4GB RAM model of the device is fueled by the Snapdragon 630 SoC, while the 6GB RAM variant comes with the Snapdragon 660 processor. These two phones look identical, though, and they both feature a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display. There are two cameras on the back of the ZenFone 4, 12 and 8-megapixel shooters, while an 8-megapixel camera can be found on the phone’s front side. Both devices come with 64GB of internal storage, the 4GB RAM variant is Midnight Black and Moonlight White color variants, while the 6GB RAM model is available only in Midnight Black color variant.

The ZenFone 4 Max Plus (ZC550TL) packs in a huge 5,000mAh non-removable battery, while it sports a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720) display. This handset packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, while it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core SoC. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, and the device sports 13 and 8-megapixel cameras on its back. The ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro (ZD552KL) is the last phone on this list, and it comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, while it comes with a 16-megapixel main shooter, and two front-facing cameras (24 and 5-megapixel snappers). This phone includes a 3,000mAh non-removable battery, and comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, with ASUS’ custom UI on top of it, like every other phone on this list.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 with 4GB of RAM can be purchased for $379 on Amazon, while its 6GB RAM model costs $480. The ZenFone 4 Max Plus is priced at $279.99, while the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro costs $469 over at Amazon. All the necessary links are listed down below, in case you’re interested in purchasing any of these phones.

