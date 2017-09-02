Teardown Proves Meizu M6 Note Is Not Difficult To Repair

Meizu had introduced the Meizu M6 Note at the end of last month, and the first teardown of this smartphone has just surfaced. Those of you who need to replace one of the Meizu M6 Note’s components, for example, will probably find this article useful, though as per usual, we do suggest you take it to a repair shop if you don’t know exactly what you’re doing, just so that you don’t damage the phone. Having said that, the Meizu M6 Note is the company’s mid-range offering, and it is made out of metal. This is actually the first ‘M Note’ smartphone to ship with one of Qualcomm’s processors, and also the first M Note-branded handset to come with a dual camera setup.

Now, after you power off the device, you’ll need to eject the SIM card tray. Following that, you’ll need a screwdriver in order to remove two screws that are located next to the phone’s USB Type-C port. Interestingly enough, after you remove those screws, you should be able to remove the phone’s back side and crack it open, which will give you access to a number of other components, though you’ll need to take a couple of more steps in order to remove all of them. You do not need a heat gun or anything of the sort to remove the phone’s back cover, those two screws are the only thing that are holding it firmly in place. Meizu actually utilized a three-stage design with the Meizu M6 Note, which is not surprising at all, and it’s actually a good thing, as that means that the phone should be rather easy to disassemble.

Now, in order to continue, you will need to remove all the visible screws on the back, and there are quite a few of them there, but before you do that, it might be wise to detach the band that is holding the battery in place. After you remove those screws, you’ll be able to remove the camera module from the phone, which will let you access the motherboard. We have included a number of teardown images for you in the gallery down below, just in case you’re interested. Now, if you’d like to check out the full teardown procedure, and completely disassemble the Meizu M6 Note, follow the source link down below, and if you’d like to know more about this handset, click here.

