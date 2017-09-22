T-Mobile’s Galaxy S7 & Edge Get Better Roaming In New Update

T-Mobile’s Samsung Galaxy S7 and its Edge counterpart are getting a new software update said to bring IMS Roaming enhancements along with various, unspecified system improvements. The Android operating system remains unchanged at version 7.0 Nougat, and the software package weighing around 290MB for both smartphones is being distributed over the air.

Interestingly enough, the update at hand began its rollout last week on September 14, but as usual with OTA updates, the package is being distributed in phases which means that certain Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge units in the United States have received T-Mobile’s new update ahead of others. Of course, the update will continue to expand to all the units in the wild, so owners of the said devices who have yet to receive an update notification can either wait for it to arrive in the coming days, or try and apply the update manually. Users who may want to choose the second option will have to proceed while their devices have at least half their batteries full, and as usual, it’s recommended to download the package over an active Wi-Fi network in cases where this method would avoid slower transfer rates and possible unwanted extra charges. To trigger the update manually, head down to the phone’s settings menu, advance into ‘software update’ and tap ‘download updates manually.’

The Samsung Galaxy S7 series was released in March 2016 running Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Both smartphones have been later updated to their current versions of Android, namely v7.0 Nougat, and they might both skip Android 7.1.1 in favor of jumping directly to Google’s latest version of its mobile OS, Android 8.0 Oreo. Spec-wise both devices can still hold their ground against many smartphones currently on the market, so a second major software bump to Android Oreo is bound to breathe more life into this lineup. As for prospective buyers in the United States, T-Mobile is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S7 with 32GB of on-board memory for $0 down and 24 monthly payments worth $18 each, while the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge with the same amount of storage can be acquired for $0 down and a $19 a month for 24 months.