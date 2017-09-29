T-Mobile & Verizon Launch New Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8 Updates

T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless are launching new software updates over the air for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 series, respectively. T-Mobile is releasing an update on the Galaxy S8 lineup similar to the software package previously launched on the Galaxy S7, introducing various system improvements and IMS Roaming enhancements. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S7 series at Verizon Wireless is receiving a different software update said to include a wide variety of improvements in areas including Wi-Fi calling, voice recognition, the Knox app and more.

Although the two software updates are hand are different and not meant for the same devices, they are similar in the sense that they do not change the current version of Android OS. T-Mobile is simply catching up with one of its earlier updates for the Galaxy S7 series and introduces better roaming for the Galaxy S8, and Verizon Wireless is improving the existing software on the Samsung Galaxy S7 series, with the new software version “G930VVRU4BQH4” including the Android security patch for the month of August 2017. Verizon’s OTA package for the Galaxy S8 lineup should also prevent Wi-Fi voice call drops, improve the detection of the “OK Google” keyword, and increase the performance of Samsung S Voice as well as the One Talk voice call app while Power Saving settings are set to maximum. The Knox application has also been improved with voice mail speed dialing and notifications now being shown within the Knox container. Additionally, Android for Work users now have the option of preventing file transfers via USB, and the update should also resolve an issue which could previously lead to the Knox license activation failing in some cases.

As expected from an OTA release, the software updates at hand are distributed gradually by their respective carriers, which means that availability will continue to expand over the next days. Alternatively, eligible Samsung Galaxy S7 / Galaxy S8 users in the United States can attempt to download the update manually from the phone’s settings menu, in which case they are advised to apply the update over an active Wi-Fi network and while the smartphone has at least 50 percent battery charge.