T-Mobile Updates Galaxy Note 8 With Stability Improvements

T-Mobile started rolling out a new update for all Galaxy Note 8 units on its network earlier this month, some owners of Samsung’s latest Android phablet have reported, with a number of them claiming that the patch launched as early as September 14, i.e. a day before the official release of the device in the United States. Regardless of whether it was a day one update or not, the software package should now be available for download on all Galaxy Note 8 models connected to T-Mobile’s network and if you still haven’t received a notification prompting you to download it, it may have been installed automatically overnight or you simply need to trigger a manual scan for from your system Settings app.

The latest update for the Galaxy Note 8 carries the build number N950USQU1AQ15 and is just over 198MB in size, with T-Mobile distributing it as a standard over-the-air (OTA) package. Apart from the August Android Security Update, the software packages also ships with a wide variety of stability improvements related to individual apps like Google Maps and Navigation, according to Samsung’s official changelog. As always, it’s recommended you install the update over a Wi-Fi network and make sure your handset has at least 50 percent of battery left before proceeding with the download. The third largest wireless carrier in the country is expected to release the September Android Security Update for the Galaxy Note 8 in the coming weeks but no firm availability windows for the thereof are known as of this writing.

Samsung’s new phablet has been on sale for just over a week and is already doing rather well all over the world, according to a number of industry trackers and Samsung’s own statement on its commercial performance. The handset is presented as the company’s ultimate offering in the high-end smartphone segment and may become one of the best-selling Android devices in 2017, some analysts believe. As is usually the case with flagship Galaxy-branded devices, Samsung should support the Galaxy Note 8 with major software updates for the next two years, whereas the company is also expected to keep developing monthly security patches for the handset until at least 2020.