T-Mobile Starts LG V30 Pre-Orders on October 5th

T-Mobile, today announced that the LG V30 will be going up for pre-order on its network on October 5th, with the device being available in stores on October 13th. The LG V30 is also going to have a somewhat high price tag, with a full retail price of $800. Or if you opt to do T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan, it’ll be $80 down (plus taxes) and $30/month for 24 months. Which is about the price of the iPhone 8 Plus with the same amount of storage at T-Mobile.

The LG V30 will be the first smartphone on T-Mobile’s network with compatibility for its 600MHz spectrum. Now while T-Mobile does only have this spectrum up in a handful of markets right now, that will be changing as T-Mobile is rolling out 600MHz fairly quickly. What this means for consumers is that they will see more coverage in areas where they didn’t have coverage before, but also get even better coverage in areas where they had coverage already. Since 600MHz spectrum is low-band, this is all about extending coverage and not bandwidth, but it will work with T-Mobile’s other bands to provide some of the fastest LTE speeds around, which T-Mobile already has.

Announced at the end of August, the LG V30 is LG’s latest flagship smartphone. It sports a 5.7-inch OLED display which does have a 18:9 aspect ratio like its G6 sported earlier this year. On top of that, it is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage, if you should need some more space for storing your content. There is also a 3300mAh battery inside which is non-removable but does have Quick Charge 3.0 charging speeds for topping off pretty quickly. LG also has dual cameras on the back with a 16-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/1.6, and then a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter that has an aperture of f/1.9. These have been said to be some of the best cameras on the market right now, in a smartphone. And it looks like they’ll be landing in customers hands very shortly.