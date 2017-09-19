T-Mobile Slams Competitors, Announces 50GB Unlimited Cap

T-Mobile has announced that it is increasing the deprioritization data usage cap for unlimited customers to 50GB per line, while predictably throwing shade at its biggest competitors. T-Mobile CTO Neville Ray glossed over the fact that this new deprioritization cap is over twice that of Verizon and AT&T, before stating that T-Mobile’s network, despite seeing vastly increased usage of late, has been able to provide rising LTE speeds, with the average sitting at around 30Mbps according to crowdsourced data from Ookla’s Speedtest app. This figure includes roughly 100 million hours of Netflix per day, thanks in part to T-Mobile’s Netflix On Us initiative. Naturally, he took a sentence aside to not only state that AT&T and Verizon have experienced network slowdowns since rolling out unlimited data plans, but to provide links to back up his assertion. Sprint was not mentioned in the proceedings, interestingly; this could be taken as T-Mobile not seeing Sprint as a threat, or could be construed as having to do with the two carriers’ recent talks of a possible merger.

In the next section, T-Mobile assumes the role of a teacher, with the CTO’s bon mots taking the form of a numbered list consisting of three seemingly simple lessons, broken down and interpreted for the wireless world. The first lesson reads, “To go faster, move faster,” and the elaboration on the subject goes into how T-Mobile jumps on the newest wireless innovations quickly, getting new standards and technologies out to its customers as fast as possible. The second lesson is summed up as, “Always be planning ahead”, and is about the fact that T-Mobile anticipated extreme traffic when it first began building its LTE network, and is already building out heavily for 5G. The final lesson is entitled, “Shut up and listen”, and involves monitoring network performance, crowdsourcing data, and generally listening to customers.

Ray winds down the scathing letter with a promise that T-Mobile’s company mantra of “We won’t stop” also applies to its network expansion and buildout efforts. T-Mobile has been hard at work fulfilling that promise, already deploying LTE equipment compatible with the 600MHz spectrum that it won in the FCC’s incentive auction, and even working closely Nokia and Qualcomm on 4.9G technology, all while building out and refarming its network as necessary to facilitate a near-future 5G rollout.