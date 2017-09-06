T-Mobile Ships Pre-Ordered Galaxy Note 8 To Customers Early

Some T-Mobile customers have started to receive the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 units they have previously pre-ordered from the Un-carrier ahead of the official release date of the smartphone, according to a new report. Samsung’s latest flagship handset is scheduled to become generally available to end users on September 15. However, a number of individuals who have placed their order for the handset on T-Mobile’s pre-order page confirmed that they already got their hands on the device prior to its official release date.

It remains unclear at this time how many people have received the Galaxy Note 8 so far, though not everyone who pre-ordered the handset could be expected to have grabbed the device already. Having said that, it seems like several T-Mobile customers are also set to receive the smartphone by the weekend, if their tracking information is to be believed. The early shipment of Galaxy Note 8 units to some T-Mobile subscribers comes as no surprise since the mobile carrier started to send text messages to its customers late last month informing them that their Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders were being prepared for delivery, though no specific date was mentioned in the advisory.

It also shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see T-Mobile subscribers getting units early as some Sprint customers have reportedly received pre-order units early as well. Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 8 during a press event in New York along with Samsung’s S Pen stylus. As a refresher, the phone sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440. The phone ships in two variants of processor: one model features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor for the U.S. market while the other one includes Samsung’s Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core chip for other markets. Under the hood, it includes 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage, depending on the vendor. The phone also packs a 3,300mAh non-removable battery inside, with support for both wired and wireless fast charging. The Galaxy Note 8 also supports both Samsung Pay and Android Pay, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity functions. On the optics aspect, the device boasts a 12-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and an 8-megapixel front sensor. The Galaxy Note 8 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Samsung’s Experience user interface on top of it.