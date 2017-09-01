T-Mobile Kicks Off Galaxy Note 8 Buy One, Get One Free Promo

T-Mobile, today kickstarted its first promotion for the brand new Galaxy Note 8 that was announced last week. The company is doing a buy one, get one free promotion for the new smartphone, so that those that need to pick up two new phones, can get two for the price of one. The deal is similar to the few BOGO deals it has done with the Galaxy S8 earlier this year, but since there is only one device in this sale, the cheaper one being free doesn’t apply here.

As is usually the case with these promotions, there are a few caveats. First up, you will need to purchase the Galaxy Note 8 on an EIP or Equipment Installment Plan, instead of at full retail price. You also need to pay for the taxes on both devices up-front (so it’s not completely free, but mostly). The second Galaxy Note 8 will be free in terms of monthly bill credits on your account. Which means you will need to stick with T-Mobile for the full two years to get the device for free. It can take up to 8 weeks for the bill credits to get applied to your account, and if you leave T-Mobile before the two years are up, the remaining balance will become due on both devices.

The Galaxy Note 8 was announced last week, and the device has been getting a ton of praise since its announcement. The device sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD display, similar to the Galaxy S8 Plus announced earlier this year and it has a 18.5:9 aspect ratio as well. Additionally, it is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding said storage if you need more. And it even supports that new 400GB SanDisk micro SD card that was announced this week. The device is supported by a 3300mAh battery which is non-removable. Samsung went with a smaller battery than the Galaxy S8 Plus, likely hoping to avoid the issues that plagued the Galaxy Note 7 last year.