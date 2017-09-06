T-Mobile Adds Daydream Support For The Moto Z2 Force

T-Mobile is now rolling out an update to the Moto Z2 Force, which should install the August 2017 Android security patch, a number of performance improvements, and a new feature. Once the update is incorporated, the Netflix app will start supporting the Insta-Share projector, the Moto Mod that immediately transforms the smartphone into a 70-inch projector. The compatibility of wired headphones with the handset is also improved, likely through adjustments made to the device’s firmware. Videos coming from the front-facing camera is also enhanced by the new software upgrade, although the carrier did not provide details on what refinements were made.

A new feature included in the update is the support for Google’s VR platform, the Google Daydream. Once the software upgrade is installed, the handset will now be compatible with Daydream View, a VR headset produced by the search giant, and other devices powered by the same platform. To fully take advantage of the new feature, Daydream-compatible apps may be installed from the Google Play Store, like the Google Street View, and YouTube VR. The Moto Z2 Force’s P-OLED display, which sports UHD resolution, allows the manufacturer to incorporate support for virtual reality platforms.

This update is now rolling out automatically, but the owners of the Moto Z2 Force also have the option to check for updates manually, which can be accomplished by going to the device settings, and then tapping on the “System Updates” option. Before downloading the software upgrade through either a Wi-Fi network, or a strong mobile data connection, it is important to confirm that there is enough free space in the internal storage, to temporarily keep the file. Also, before the installation process begins, the user should back up that the files and images stored in the handset, and check whether the smartphone’s battery has sufficient charge to last the entire update procedure. The Moto Z2 Force, the flagship handset of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Lenovo, is powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset from Qualcomm, which is comprised of an octa-core Kryo 280 CPU, and the Adreno 540 GPU. The device includes 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal flash storage, that can be expanded by a microSD card. The handset is available in all major US carriers, while the unlocked version is available on Motorola’s website.