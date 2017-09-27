Supposed Mate 10 Model Leaks With Horizontal Rear Cameras

Another supposed member of the Huawei Mate 10 family leaked online on Wednesday, having originally emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo. Unlike the majority of previous alleged sightings of Huawei’s upcoming devices, the one that can be seen in the gallery below features a dual camera setup entailing two horizontally arranged sensors. Older leaks suggested that all Mate 10-series smartphones will feature vertical imaging systems on their rear panels and only one of the four supposed members of the next Android product family has yet to make an appearance on the World Wide Web – the Huawei Mate 10 Plus. Still, that particular model is expected to be a larger version of the regular Mate 10 and shouldn’t feature a different camera setup, making the legitimacy of the four newly discovered photographs somewhat dubious.

The primary imaging system presented on the leaked device seems to be accompanied by a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit but its camera doesn’t appear to feature any kind of Leica branding. A circular fingerprint reader seems to be part of the package, situated a small distance below the dual camera setup. The handset itself appears to sport a greyish blue case with a glossy finish and a slightly curved back panel from which its two lenses protrude by a clearly visible margin. While Leica’s name isn’t mentioned on its rear plate, the device does carry the “ASPH” moniker which is short for aspherical lenses often utilized by the Wetzlar, Germany-based optics company. One or both lenses also seem to have an aperture of f/2.2 which isn’t particularly wide and also doesn’t correspond to previous rumors that Huawei is set to tie the LG V30 for the title of the brightest mobile lens in the world with an aperture of f/1.6. At least one of the sensors found on the rear side of the supposed Mate 10 appears to be mounted behind a 27mm lens, according to the marks on its case, with this particular focal distance being characteristic of a wide-angle module.

The Mate 10 family is scheduled for an official announcement in Munich, Germany, on October 16, Huawei previously confirmed. The Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Plus, and Mate 10 Lite should all be available for purchase in Europe and Asia by November, though it remains to be seen whether the handsets end up launching in the United States and other markets.