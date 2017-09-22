Supposed Honor V10 Front Panels Leak In Hands-on Photos

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is reportedly developing a new flagship phone known as the Honor V10, and the device has recently been leaked via a couple of live photos depicting its supposed front panels, with the photos themselves originating from somewhere along the company’s supply chain. According to the images, the device will be launched in at least two color options and will feature a more modern form factor with thin bezels. Despite this, the device also appears to accommodate a front-facing physical button which is rectangular a and extremely thin.

The leaked images show the Honor V10’s supposed front-facing panels in black and white. The panels present a handful of cutouts on the top bezel designed to accommodate three sensors and an earpiece. Additionally, the lower bezel has a cutout of its own, suggesting that the smartphone is likely to feature a front-mounted physical or touch-sensitive button which may double as a fingerprint recognition sensor. The source hasn’t revealed any new details about the smartphone’s hardware specifications, but according to previous rumors, the Honor V10 will make use of Huawei’s in-house processor, namely the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset announced several weeks ago at IFA 2017 in Berlin. The Kirin 970 silicon was built by TSMC on a 10nm FinFET+ process and features four ARM Cortex-A73 high-performance CPU cores alongside four additional ARM Cortex-A53 low-energy cores, with both CPU clusters relying on big.LITTLE architecture. The chipset also accommodates the Mali-G72 MP12 (12-core) graphics chip and supports LPDDR4X RAM. Other rumors hinted at a 5.7-inch display and the inclusion of the company’s proprietary EMUI 6.0 Android OS skin based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

While there is no official confirmation that the Honor V10 will employ the Kirin 970 SoC, this is to be expected given that its predecessor – the Honor V9 – was powered by the Kirin 960 chipset announced at IFA 2016. In any case, the Honor V10 is said to make use of AI technologies though it remains to be seen exactly how, and previous reports indicated that the flagship is not on track for a market release before the end of the year. Instead, the Honor V10 could follow in its predecessor’s footsteps and be officially introduced at or around Mobile World Congress in Q1 2018.