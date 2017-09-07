Students Can Now Get Spotify & Hulu For Just $4.99 Per Month

Spotify announced today that it is now offering students the option to combine its service along with Hulu in one easy-to-manage subscription package. That is not all however, as in addition to paying for both services together, the cost of the package has been significantly reduced compared to what the two services would cost if subscribed to separately. As the new ‘Spotify Premium for Students with Hulu’ package is now available for only $4.99 per month.

To put this price into perspective, Spotify’s standard price for its Premium subscription plan currently costs $9.99 per month, while Hulu’s lowest package comes in at $7.99. Although Spotify does already offer a student deal where a Premium subscription can be picked up for $4.99. Which essentially means this latest package offers students the same deal as before, but with the $7.99 Hulu subscription costs completely deducted. Essentially, making it a free add-on to the student Spotify deal. In terms of the caveats, the obvious one is that interested parties do need to be a current student. In addition, this is only available at the moment to students of US institutions. It is also worth noting that the Hulu access is for the ‘Hulu Limited Commercials plan’ – the one that is otherwise priced at $7.99, includes ads, and excludes the cost of any additional add-ons. Other than that the only other notably limitations is that users must be over the age of 18, the subscription must be purchased through Spotify directly, and cannot be combined with any other Spotify plans or packages – for example, students who are already members of a ‘Family plan’ will not be able to take advantage of this deal.

For those students who are already Spotify customers, gaining access to Hulu is just a matter of adding the Hulu subscription to their account. While existing Hulu (Limited Commercial plan) users will just need to merge their Hulu and Spotify accounts together to take advantage of the reduced combined bill. For non-students, it is worth pointing out that as part of the main announcement, Spotify does note that this is only the first example of a combined Spotify/Hulu service, with the company explaining that more combined packages will be offered in due course and “targeted at the broader market.” In the meantime, students looking to take advantage of this combined deal, head through the link below.