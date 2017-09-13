Sprint Stores Selling The Essential PH-1 From September 14

Sprint has today announced that starting from tomorrow (September 14), interested consumers will be able to pick up the Essential PH-1 (also known as the Essential Phone) from its stores, in addition to through the carrier’s website. This will mark the start of a much wider availability of the Essential PH-1, as up until now availability has been very limited due to this device still being considered as in a pre-order status. In spite of Essential already having started to ship units to buyers.

In addition to announcing the in-store availability, Sprint also confirmed that interested consumers will be able to take advantage of the in store ability to test the phone out prior to purchasing. When it does come to closing the deal, Sprint has confirmed that “for a limited time” buyers will be able to pick up the Essential PH-1 on a Sprint Flex Lease plan with 50-percent off the usual price. Which means the Essential PH-1 will be available for as little as $14.58 per month with $0 down. With Sprint noting that this is equal to a saving of $260 in the long-term. For those wondering, this is the same promotion which has been in effect through Sprint since the Essential PH-1 first became available to pre-order mid-way through August. Alternatively, buyers can just outright purchase the Essential PH-1 from Sprint at its full cost of $699.99.

For those looking to pick up the Essential PH-1 from somewhere other than Sprint, it is still available to order through Essential’s website. Although the website does not specifically note when shipping will commence. Likewise, both Amazon and Best Buy were originally confirmed as additional outlets for the Essential PH-1. Although neither have started shipping with the websites for both retailers still listing the device as not in stock. Therefore, Sprint is likely to be the fastest way to currently get hold of the Essential PH-1 and certainly if buying in store from tomorrow. For those who are already Sprint customers, they do also have the option of taking part in the latest sweepstakes from Sprint, which among other things is offering the Essential PH-1 as one of the prizes. That particular contest closes on September 22, more details here.