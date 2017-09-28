Sports Fans Are Not All Happy About Updates To theScore App

One of the most widely used sports apps in the Play Store – theScore: Live Sports News, Scores, Stats & Videos – has just received a massive update which, unfortunately, does not seem to be sitting well with some users. That’s despite the fact that the developers at theScore, Inc. claim that it is easier to use than ever before. In fact, according to the apps accompanying update log, the overhaul was supposed to make organizing and finding a user’s desired content a much less daunting task through a reworked navigation menu set along the bottom of the interface.

That UI update moved everything behind four main buttons labeled as Favorites, Discover, Scores, and Leagues. As its name implies, the Favorites button leads a user to their own personal page containing favorite teams, players, and leagues. Meanwhile, users can navigate to the Discover or Scores section to see the latest news about the current happenings in sports. The latter button, as expected, is dedicated to the current scores of ongoing sporting events, while Discover leads to a more news-centric section. Finally, Leagues provides access to every league covered by theScore and is supposed to be easily customizable.

What appears to be making most users unhappy, according to many of the reviewers, is that they actually preferred and enjoyed the straightforward simplicity of the previous menus and interface. In fact, some words that have been used to describe the new update include “glitchy” and “convoluted,” while others claim that theScore has made it entirely too difficult to navigate from league to league – owing to the extra screen taps they say it now requires to complete the task. Beyond that, other users seem to be genuinely upset at the addition of even more advertisements in the free-to-use application. On the other hand, there are some new reviews that put the update in a more positive light and several of those claim to have actually given a higher rating than they had previously given the application. So, it may just be that the new UI takes some getting used to and anybody with an interest in sports should probably check it out for themselves through the button below.