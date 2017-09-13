Sponsored Software Review: AnyTrans

While many people tend to stay within their device ecosystem when it comes to electronics and other mobile or computing devices, as this just makes things simpler, there are likely just as many people who own all types of devices. In this case specifically we’re referring to both Android and iOS devices. If you have both, and you use both, then chances are you’ve likely went through the process of transferring your data from one to the other, and if you’ve not yet done so but are planning to, the process can be fairly easy if you have a tool called AnyTrans, which allows you to easily and quickly move all of the stuff on your Android device to your iOS device so you have what you need or want most on both. This way no matter which device you’re using at any given time, you’ll have all of your contacts, messages, documents, images, emails, videos, music, and more that you always want to have access to. Let’s take a closer look at AnyTrans and see what it offers.

First things first, before you can start the process of moving over any of your data from your Android phone or tablet to your iOS device, you’ll need to download and install AnyTrans from its website.

Once you have the software installed and open it up for the first time you’ll be greeted with a message to connect your device, which will then take you to this first screen that you see in the above screenshot. As this is a software tool for moving your stuff over to iOS, there is an option to move it over to an iOS device, but there are also options to move stuff to your iCloud and iTunes accounts instead, if you prefer.

Once you have selected your destination of where to move all your data, the next screen will have all of the data types that you can have transferred over, and this includes music, movies, ringtones, books, photos, contacts, messages, your call logs, your calendars, zipped files, and documents.

Clicking on any of the item categories you want to move over will show you a list of the content in that category to transfer, you can select each item one by one or you can simply select them all if you just want to transfer all stuff.

From the main software tool window, you’ll have buttons across the top edge that will take you to different functions. The device manager is one of these options, and this is where you will connect a new device if there isn’t already one connected.

There is also a tab for syncing and viewing/accessing your iTunes library with all of your music and other content.

The good thing about this software is that it’s not just about transferring your data, you can use the tool to back your data up too, though this is not meant to back up the data from your Android device, rather it’s meant for backing up the data from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch instead.

There’s a similar option to the iTunes library tab called iCloud manager that essentially syncs and lets you view your iCloud data. Here you’ll need to log into your iCloud account to see anything, which means you’ll need to put in your Apple ID and password.

As a bit of an odd move, there is also a tab for a media downloader, and while odd just as it’s a different function than the rest of what is offered by the software, it’ll be nice to have if you’re looking for an easy way to save media to your device, as you can save media in your downloaded AnyTrans section, and move it from there if you want. To download the media you want, you simply need to copy and paste the link into the required field and hit the download button.

If you’re a fan of customization, then you’ll appreciate the ability to switch themes for the tool. There are two color options available which are Classic White, and Space Black. Classic White is already applied and is what you see in all of the screenshots up to this point.

This is what the Space Black theme looks like applied, and sort of acts like a night mode or just a simple dark theme. This is a great theme to have applied if you’re using this software later at night or in a darker room as the screen won’t be as bright.

If you’re looking for an easy to use tool that makes it even easier to transfer all your important data over to an iOS device, it doesn’t get much easier than AnyTrans. Of course it certainly makes using the software even easier when you’ve used tools like this before, but even if you haven’t AnyTrans is simple to use from the start and everything is laid out pretty basic so nothing is hard to find. Not to mention, you also get a free trial with AnyTrans if you want to check it out before you buy, so you can see how it works. If you’re interested in checking out AnyTrans, you can find the software at the button below.