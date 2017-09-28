Sponsored: Save On Smartwatches & IP Cameras With Tomtop
Smartwatches and fitness trackers can be ideal for those looking for a way to distance themselves from carrying or using a smartphone all of the time. While these wearables are still not yet able to fully replace the need for a smartphone, they are increasingly becoming more capable of operating in a less dependent fashion and therefore can work as a great addition to your mobile lifestyle.
Their evolution of features is not the only change that has happened over the last couple of years either, as when smartwatches first started coming through they did so at the higher end of the price spectrum. Since then however things have changed and the selection of smartwatches has grown considerable with a number of manufacturers now offering a number of different smartwatches to fit the needs and styles of different consumers. By association, this has also led to a much greater variance when it comes to price and as a result of all of this progression within the wearable market there has never been a better time to pick up a new smartwatch.
The online retailer Tomtop sells a wide range of electronic items including smartwatches and fitness trackers and also happens to have dropped the price on a number of options recently. However, all of the items listed below are only temporary price drops as they will revert back up to their usual price in due course. So if you do see something you like, it is likely a better option to order sooner rather than later as stock and time will be limited on these deals. For those less interested in a new smartwatch, there is also a deal currently ongoing on a security IP camera for the home. More details on this, as well as the currently on sale smartwatches and fitness trackers below.
The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is a fitness tracker that is designed to be affordable in general. However, it is also one which offers a number of features at a low price, including all the usual tracking and monitoring aspects such sleep, heart rate, steps, calories and so on. In addition this is an IP67-certified device so it is one which is designed to be used in a number of environments and regardless of the weather. For a limited time Tomtop is selling the Mi Band 2 for only $22.99.
The AMAZFIT smartwatch packs in all the features you would normally get with a fitness tracker into a form factor more associated with a smartwatch. So here you will find the ability to track your basic aspects including your heart rate, as well as a display that measures 1.34-inches along with a 320 x 300 resolution. Additional features include 512MB RAM, 4GB storage, GPS, and more. This smartwatch is available for a limited time through Tomtop priced at $117.99.
Those looking for a more affordable smartwatch might want to take a closer look at the LEMFO LF17 smartwatch. As this is a device that can currently be picked up through Tomtop priced at $66.99. For that price the LEMFO LF17 smartwatch offers a 1.3-inch display, 512MB RAM, 4GB storage, heart rate tracking and GPS. As well as the ability to make use of a dedicated Nano SIM card and expand the storage via microSD.
Those looking for an even more affordable smartwatch will certainly want to take a closer look at the LEMFO LF19 smart sports watch as this one can currently be picked up though Tomtop priced at only $17.99. For that price, this device will not offer the same level of features on offer with the other options but will connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and will provide tracking and monitoring on a number of features including steps taken and calories burned.
The OWSOO 960P IP Camera is a Wi-Fi-enabled camera allowing owners to make use of a wireless security option in the home. This camera offers all the usual features you will find on similar cameras such as the ability to connect to the camera through an app, pan and tilt the camera, recording in HD quality, two-way audio, and night vision mode. For a limited time this camera is available to buy through Tomtop priced at $29.99.