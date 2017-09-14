Sponsored: Save On Huawei P10, Android TV Box, & More With Tomtop

If you are in the market for a tech bargain, then it looks like Tomtop has you covered. As the online retailer has now dropped the price on a number of products, ranging from smartphones to a barcode scanning ring. Some of these price drops are part of limited time flash sales, while others can be taken advantage of with the help of a coupon code. In either case, these are deals worth checking out.

Huawei P10 Smartphone

The Huawei P10 is one of the best smartphones to come from Huawei and especially when it comes to the camera experience. As the P line was one of the first to employ the use of dual rear cameras. The P10 for instance comes equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera as well as a 20-megapixel rear camera. Other features include a 5.1-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 4GB RAM, 64 or 128GB storage, and a Kirin 960 octa-core processor. As well as a fingerprint sensor, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, NFC, a 3,200 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). In terms of the price, the Huawei P10 can currently be picked up from Tomtop from as low as $543.99. While coupon code: YYMP10 will take another $18 off that price.

Qi Wireless Fast Charger

Those looking for a fast and wireless way to charge their smartphone may want to check out this Qi Wireless Fast Charging Stand Holder. Not only will this one charge your Qi-enabled smartphone quickly and wirelessly, but it can also be used as a holder for your smartphone. In terms of compatibility, this charger works with a wide selection of devices including the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X, as well as any other smartphone that supports Qi wireless charging. As for the price, this charger is currently available as part of a Tomtop flash sale priced at only $12.99.

FeiyuTech SPG 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

If you are looking for a way to take better images and videos with your smartphone, than a gimbal is always a good option. For example, the FeiyuTech SPG 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal offers advanced levels of stabilization and will result in much steadier and fluid looking videos. This is also a splash-proof gimbal and so it is one which can be used in various environments and under different weather conditions. As for the price, the FeiyuTech SPG Handheld gimbal is currently available to buy through Tomtop priced at $238.99. However, coupon code: YYMD4882 will take $115 off that price. Bringing the final total down to only $123.99.

X96mini Android TV Box

If you have considered making the move to Android on your TV, then the X96mini box is one worth checking out. This Android-powered box comes running on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) and provides an easy way to play and run all your favorite Android games and apps on your TV. Specs worth noting include 1GB RAM, either 8 or 16GB internal storage, a quad-core Amlogic S905W processor, support for 4K, VP9, HDR10 , and more. As for the price, the X96mini Android TV Box is available to buy through Tomtop from $29.99. Although coupon code: YYMX96MINI will take another $5 off the price,

Barcode Scanner Ring

For those looking for something a little different, this barcode scanner ring is an option worth checking out. This unit connects to your smartphone and can be worn on a finger like a typical ring. However, unlike usual rings, this one comes with the ability to quickly and accurately scan barcodes. Whether at the supermarket, the library, or just about anywhere else, this barcode scanner will always be ready to use. At present, this barcode scanner ring is available through Tomtop at a flash sale price of $69.99.