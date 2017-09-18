Sponsored Game Review: Word Trip

Mobile games can come in all forms, and not everyone enjoys playing mobile games but the easier they are to play the more chances there probably are that more people will play them. This is what’s great about word games. They’re not terribly difficult to play, they can be extremely fun, and you can easily dump hours into them at a time if you get really into them. You can also pick them up for just five or ten minutes and still get plenty of enjoyment out of them, which makes them versatile, and because they’re easy to play they can be great for pretty much any age. A game called Word Trip is one such word game that tasks you with solving for certain words on each level where you guess words from a pre-configured grouping of letters, and as you solve levels you travel to a new destination. Let’s take a closer look at Word Trip and see what it has to offer.

Before you can get started with solving for words and traveling around the globe, you’ll need to head to the Play Store and download Word Trip and install it on your device.

As you open the game for the first time you’ll be greeted with an option to log in by syncing your Facebook account to the game. This is an option if you wish to sync your account but it isn’t needed as you can simply play the game by signing in as a guest. That said, you do get some incentive for logging in with Facebook, as you get 200 free coins by doing so, and coins can be used for buying hints if you get stuck and can’t solve for any words.

Each level you play will have the option to buy hints or shuffle up the letters, so if you do get stuck then shuffling might help you see the letters with fresh eyes so to speak and help you think of the words that fit in the allotted spaces.



There are multiple levels per location, and solving for the words in each level will get you a certain amount of miles to travel, which eventually leads you to a new destination. You start out in France, but then travel to the UK and then Italy and other regions around the world.

Before moving to a new destination you have to unlock the new regions, which is done by completing all levels from the previous destination. Each level also tells you what the percentage of players is that has solved that puzzle.



Another good thing about the game is that you get daily bonuses for logging in, so if you play each day you can get more coins and potentially hints, and you don’t even have to play, so if you know you’ll have a busy day and won’t have time, you can still log in and get your bonus reward for that day.

There’s also a chance to use up lucky spins, which is a wheel you spin to get various rewards. You get five spins for free, which you can use as you see fit, and each spin has the chance of getting free coins and free hints, though it’s worth noting that if you get a hint you have to use it immediately by hitting the “show” button. Considering this, you might want to save your spins for a time when you get stuck on a level.

There are quite a few different destinations in the game to visit, including the U.S., China, Japan, Russia, Greece, and more, though keep in mind that as mentioned above you have to complete previous levels before you can unlock a new level pack, as there doesn’t seem to be a way to unlock them otherwise, such as by spending coins.

In the top right corner of the game UI you can find the menu, and if you tap this you will see a list of options that includes logging in, and toggling things like the music and sound for the game with just a simple tap. There’s also options for liking the game on Facebook and accessing the How To Play menu.

Overall this is a pretty easy game to play and it can be quite fun, and it’s pretty easy to rack up coins to use for hints. While the game is easy, it can also be challenging at times which is good as the game isn’t too easy, and if you like a little bit of a challenge then this will be an element of the game that you’ll appreciate.

Ratings

Speed (5/5) – The game opens quick and runs smoothly, and learning how to play is also a quick process.

The game opens quick and runs smoothly, and learning how to play is also a quick process. Theme (5/5) – Pretty nice user interface, fun graphics, and everything is easy to find.

Pretty nice user interface, fun graphics, and everything is easy to find. Features (4/5) – A well-rounded list of features.

A well-rounded list of features. Overall (4.5/5) – Fun, easy to learn, yet can also give you a bit of a challenge so it’s not too easy

Pros

Easy to learn

Fun to play for pretty much any age

Ability to use hints and shuffle letters if you get stuck

Daily login rewards

Lucky spins to win rewards

Syncing your Facebook gives you free coins and lets you sync your game progress across devices

Fun travel aspect

Cons

Would be nice to have the ability to play against other people in some form of competitive play, but overall still a really fun game.

A wonderful little word game that will be hard to pass up if you’re someone who loves word games, and even if you don’t particularly love them it’s still pretty fun. While there’s no option to play with or against friends, the game can be played offline which makes it a great option for when you are actually traveling and are without internet. Plus the game is free, so if you like word/puzzle games this is one you should definitely try out.