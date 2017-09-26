Sponsored Game Review: Business Tycoon 2

If you like management games, that is, games where you get to lord over a domain and specific actions, then Business Tycoon 2 wants to make you the next big corporation that earns money on a massive global scale. The Tycoon type games span tons of different categories and like all of them, Business Tycoon 2 has you building something up. In this case, it’s building up a business, starting small and making it grow into something huge. Naturally, this also means you start with a small amount of money, but have the potential to make that small amount grow into a huge amount, if you do things right. Managing your own company is no easy task, but with a little elbow grease and dedication, you just might become the next big business tycoon. Let’s a closer look at Business Tycoon 2 and see what it has to offer.

Before you can get started with building your business to untold heights, you’ll need to head over to the Play Store and download and install Business Tycoon 2 onto your device.

Like any good game that has a lot of different features and things you can do, Business Tycoon 2 offers up a little tutorial to help become acquainted with the game’s different aspects. This isn’t a long tutorial either so you’ll be told about the basics and then it lets you begin playing. One of the first things you’ll have to do is pick a place to start your business. The game uses Google Maps so you can drag the map around and tap on the location where you want your business to be stationed.

Once you have your business location picked out, you can choose from different actions to complete, though you’ll need a certain level to complete some of them so you won’t be able to complete all actions right away. The game has you start out with completing the Transportation action, which has you select a type of transportation with which to start generating income. You can choose between Taxis, Buses, or Trains, and each costs a different amount to buy, but each will also generate different amounts of income.

When you’re in your business menu, the UI will show you various different tabs at the top, one of which is the Foreign tab, which shows you your security level. This level is how protected you are against actions made by other companies who might be trying to do something to harm your company. You’ll see what parts of your business are unsecured and what is protected, and how well they’re protected.

From this Foreign tab, if you click on the Offense button at the bottom of the screen, you will see a list of different attacks you can launch at competing companies. Yes, you can attack other businesses in hopes of improving your own, and these attacks range from destroying resources and buildings to stealing money and transportation.

From the Finance tab you can see how much income you have coming in from whatever your business is doing to generate revenue, and you can also see your expenses, and then your overall profit after those expenses are deducted from the generated income. This will be an important page to keep an eye on if you want your business to succeed.

On the My Company tab you can see just about everything at a glance including your income, your networth, your ranking among other companies globally, your actions bar (which shows you how many points you have left to expend towards completing actions – these will regenerate over time as denoted by the number of minutes and the hourglass), and your economy and offense levels.

As this is a business-focused game, there is even a stock market that you can enter and start trading stocks in, but this is one of the parts of the game where you will need to be a higher level to utilize it. For Stocks, you must be a level 5 business before you can see the market and begin trading.

While you may want to take some businesses out of commission, you will also want to form some alliances at some point as this could help your own business flourish. Once you reach business level 4 you will be able to form alliances with other companies.

At any point in time you can hit the overflow button in the top right corner of the game UI and you’ll get a list of different options and features with which you can interact. From here you can jump straight to the world map where you can view other businesses across the globe, you can set your company name if you don’t like what you chose before, you can jump to your company details from here as well, and you can even reset your company completely if you wish to do so.

Although you start out with a specific business, that doesn’t have to be your only business. Once you have a higher business level and you have enough money, you can go back to the world map and look at other businesses to purchase. You’ll be able to see what business level you need to acquire it, what type of business it is, and the percentage of the success rate of that business. If you’ve never played management games like this one before the game might seem a little complex at first, but it’s pretty easy to get used to and it goes by quickly as well. With lots of features and plenty of interesting competition elements as you’ll be able to play against other real players, this becomes quite engaging.

Ratings

Speed (5/5) – The game was quick to open, quick to operate, and the tutorial was short, sweet, and to the point.

The game was quick to open, quick to operate, and the tutorial was short, sweet, and to the point. Features (5/5) – There are a lot of features here. It might feel like too much at first but it just takes a little bit to learn everything.

There are a lot of features here. It might feel like too much at first but it just takes a little bit to learn everything. Theme (4/5) – The UI is easy to navigate albeit a little more basic with some old-style graphics and visuals.

The UI is easy to navigate albeit a little more basic with some old-style graphics and visuals. Overall (4.5/5) – Lots of elements to this game but fun and engaging, especially if you enjoy management games.

Pros

Lots of features

Compete against other real players from around the world

You can name your business and choose where it’s located

You can easily reset your business

You can attack other businesses to further your own

Ability to form alliances

It has a tutorial

Cons

The graphics could be a little more updated

Some might feel overwhelmed by the amount of things you can do at first, but this is easy to overcome if you spend some more time with it.

Management games won’t be for everyone, but if you want to branch out and try something new, or you do like these kinds of games and you want to see how you would do managing your own business, there’s lots on offer here with this one. It’s especially interesting that you can compete with other players and climb global rankings, as well as attack other companies to ensure your own growth. This is definitely worth looking into if you like games which require a little more thinking and strategy, but also don’t mind that it has a more casual feel and play style.