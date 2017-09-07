Sponsored Deal: Save On Phones, Laptops, & More With Tomtop Codes

If you are in the market for some new tech products, Tomtop has you covered. As this online retailer not only offers a wide range of different tech-related devices, but does so with a number of deals and price drops in place. For example, right now savings can be had on a selection of new devices including smartphones, laptops, computers, gimbals, and more. All just by using the coupon codes listed below when checking out.

Ulefone Armor 2

The Ulefone Armor 2 is one of the newest smartphones to come from Ulefone and is designed to be a durable smartphone. Offering buyers a more rugged and protected device and one which comes with an IP68 certification for protection against dust and water. As for the general specs, this smartphone features a 5-inch display, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core SoC. As well as a 16-megapixel rear camera, 13-megapixel front-facing camera, a 4,700 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). As for this price, the Ulefone Armor 2 is currently available to buy through Tomtop priced at $259.99. Although using coupon code YYMP3 will take $10 off the price, bringing the final cost down to $249.99

Use coupon code: YYMP3

Xiaomi Air Laptop

Those in the market for a new laptop may want to take a look at the Xiaomi Air Laptop. This one comes running on Windows 10 and features a 13.3-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Xiaomi Air Laptop also comes loaded with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, sports USB Type-C connections, and is powered by a Intel Core processor. In terms of the price, the Xiaomi Air Laptop is available to buy through Tomtop priced at $809.99. Although coupon code YYMMAIR will take another $50 off that price, bringing the total down to $759.99

Use coupon code: YYMMAIR

Lenovo ThinkCentre All-in-One Computer

Alternatively, those looking for a new computer for the home may want to consider the Lenovo SY 10NX0006US ThinkCentre. While this is a computer for the home, it is also an all-in-one computer, offering a more compact experience which takes up less space. As for the specs, the Lenovo SY 10NX0006US ThinkCentre features a 21.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. As well as 8GB RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, and comes running on Windows 10. Tomtop currently sells the Lenovo SY 10NX0006US ThinkCentre for $984.99, although coupon code YYMAMC will take another $19 off that price bringing the final total down to $965.99.

Use coupon code: YYMAMC

FeiyuTech SPG c 3-Axis Stabilized Handheld Gimbal

The FeiyuTech SPG c 3-Axis Stabilized Handheld Gimbal is an accessory which is purpose-designed to make taking photos on your smartphone a better and more stable experience. While this gimbal comes with all the features you would expect from a gimbal (like anti-shake technology, fluid movement, the ability to be used vertically or horizontally), it also comes with some newly-added features to the SPG series, such as an improved zoom ability so you can get even closer to the action than ever before, This gimbal currently sells for $149.64 on Tomtop, although coupon code YYMFYC will take $45 off that price bringing the final cost down to $104.64.

Use coupon code: YYMFYC

Mini Portable Laser Projector

Last but not least is this Mini Portable Laser Projector. This is a unit which can be connected to a wealth of different devices, including smartphones, and can then project a virtual keyboard onto another surface. For example, a table or a wall. This unit also comes with a virtual mouse as well, for full control of a connected device without the need for any of the physical peripherals. This unit is available through Tomtop for a limited time, priced at only $31.99 – no coupon needed.