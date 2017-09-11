Specs: Xiaomi Mi Note 3

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 got announced earlier today in China, along with the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, and it’s time to check out the specs of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3, as we’ve covered its announcement. Before we jump to specs, however, it’s worth noting that the Mi Note 3 is made out of metal and glass, as this is essentially a larger variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 which was announced earlier this year, and it’s actually inferior to the Xiaomi Mi 6 due to its processor. The Mi Note 3 sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera on its back side.

Having said that, the Mi Note 3 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and we’re looking at a flat display here, it’s not curved as it was on the Mi Note 2. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC, which is Qualcomm’s mid-range processor, and it comes with the Adreno 512 GPU for graphics processing. The Mi Note 3 packs in 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and it comes with 64GB / 128GB of UFS 2.1 flash storage, which is not expandable. A 3,500mAh non-removable battery is included here, and it comes with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging. Two 12-megapixel snappers can be found on the back of the Mi Note 3, a regular RGB sensor comes with OIS (and this camera sports a wide-angle lens), while the second sensor is actually a telephoto lens. This camera setup is actually identical to the one that we’ve seen in the Mi 6, which also means you’re getting a 4-axis OIS, and the company’s portrait mode is also included in this camera setup. A dual-LED, dual-tone flash is also included on the back of the Mi Note 3, while a 16-megapixel shooter (2um pixel size) is placed on the device’s front side, and in combination with Xiaomi’s camera software, which the company’s talked about at length during its press conference, it can take some really compelling selfies with the help from the ‘Adaptable AI Beautify’ mode.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is splash resistant, and it comes with a set of stereo speakers, while NFC is also included here. The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 does not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, just like the Mi 6, but it comes with a Type-C to 3.5mm dongle. The Mi Note 3 comes with 4G LTE connectivity, it supports both TD-LTE and FDD-LTE, though the company did not release any info regarding which bands this phone is supporting, at least at the time of writing this article. The Mi Note 3 comes Black and Blue color variants, while Bluetooth 5.0 is included in this package as well. Dimensions are still unknown, and so is the weight of this smartphone, but check back later, we’ll update this article once the company releases some additional info.