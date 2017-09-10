Specs: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

Xiaomi had introduced the long-awaited Mi MIX 2 handset today, we’ve already talked about the phone in our main announcement, and it’s now time to take a closer look at the phone’s spec sheet. Before we get to that, however, it’s worth noting that the Mi MIX 2 sports really thin bezels, and it is made out of metal and ceramic, just like its predecessor, though a special edition model will also be available, and it will sport slightly different specs to the main model, as it sports ceramic unibody design. The device sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single camera on the back. That being said, let’s see what the phone has to offer in terms of specs, shall we.

The first thing you’ll notice on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is its display, as the phone has an even higher screen-to-body ratio than the original Mi MIX handset. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 features a 5.99-inch FullHD+ (2160 x 1080, 403ppi) display with ‘custom rounded corners’, which is a rather sizeable panel, but considering how thin the bezels are here, and the display’s aspect ratio, it’s rather manageable. This aspect ratio (18:9) along with thin side-bezels make the display considerably narrower compared to other 6-inch phones which sport 16:9 aspect ratio. The Mi MIX 2’s display is not curved on the sides, but the glass on top of it is. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants (LPDDR4X RAM), you’ll be able to choose between a 6GB RAM variant with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of non-expandable internal storage (UFS 2.1), while the 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X as well) model (limited edition model made out of ceramic) will ship with 128GB of internal storage (UFS 2.1) only. Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile processor is in charge of fueling this device, the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor (clocked at 2.45GHz), and it is helped by the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics.

As already mentioned, you will find a single camera on the back of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, a 12-megapixel shooter (IMX386 sensor, 4-axis OIS, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF, HDR), which is the same sensor we’ve seen in the Xiaomi Mi 6’s main shooter, and it is helped by a dual-LED, dual tone flash. A 5-megapixel shooter lies on the front side of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, and it comes with the Beautify mode, 1080p video calling feature and a selfie countdown feature. Android Nougat comes out of the box here, along with Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 skin, which was announced earlier this year. Bluetooth 5.0 is included in this package as well, and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 also comes with 4G LTE connectivity, and supports 43 bands, more than any other phone out there. The Mi MIX 2 supports TD-LTE 34/38/39/40/41 bands and the following FDD-LTE bands: 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/27/28/29/30. B41 supports 2,496MHz-2960MHz full bandwidth, LTE B41 antenna technology and 4×4 MIMO. 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi is also supported here, and the phone also offers VoLTE support.

This phone also comes with two SIM card slots, you’re getting two nano SIM card slots here. For those of you that were hoping to see a 3.5mm headphone jack here, well, you’re out of luck, because the Mi MIX 2 does not come with one, but you’ll get a dongle in the box. Speaking of which, Xiaomi is also including a nice polycarbonate case in the box. The 6GB RAM Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 measures 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7mm, and it weighs 185 grams. The Special Edition 8GB RAM model measures 150.5 x 74.6 x 7.7mm, while it weighs 187 grams. This variant of the phone comes in Black and White variants, both of which come with 18K PVD gold-coated camera and fingerprint scanner rims.

