Soundcast Intros First DTS Play-Fi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Soundcast has today announced the introduction of four new audio products, the Soundcast VG10, the VG3, the VG5, and the VGtx. Of the new products the VG10 is the most-notably device, as while there are already DTS Play-Fi-enabled speakers available to buy, as well as a range of portable speakers on the market, Soundcast notes that this is the first speaker to combine both in one product. Making the VG10 the “world’s first portable, outdoor Bluetooth speaker with DTS Play-Fi technology.” The sum of which is that not only is this a highly probable speaker, but also one which can be paired with a number of other Play-Fi-enabled speakers as and when needed. When it is used on its own though, the VG10 is listed to offer up to 15 hours away from a charge.

The other two new speaker additions to the VG-Series are the VG3 and the VG5. The former, the VG3, is designed to be a consumer-friendly speaker and as a result comes with a touch interface that is simple to use. In addition to easy to press buttons, the volume, battery, and power indicators are all presented in an LED gauge form for easier monitoring. In contrast, those looking for a more premium product will likely want to check out the VG5. While the VG5 also comes with the same easy to use controls and gauges, this one also comes with two larger 3-inch full range drivers – compared to the two 1.5-inch drivers included with the VG3. As a result, the VG5 is not only designed to provide a deeper bass, but also a richer sound in general. Completing the list of newly-announced products is the VGtx. This is not actually a speaker, but is designed to work in conjunction with Bluetooth speakers. As the VGtx is a long-range transmitter which once connected can extend the connection range of Bluetooth speakers from 30 meters up to 50 meters. Essentially, this will allow your Bluetooth speakers to stay connected while being even further away from a Bluetooth-enabled source device.

In terms of availability, Soundcast has yet to detail exact pricing for these new units, but has confirmed that the VG10, VG3, VG5, and the VGtx are now available to pre-order directly from Soundcloud, with shipping expected to commence in the Spring of next year. In the meantime those interested in taking a closer look at any of the new products will be able to in San Diego this week. As all of the products will be on show at CEDIA 2017 until September 9.