Sony’s 3D Creator App Will Be Part of Android Oreo Update for Xperia XZ Premium

Sony unleashed a couple of new smartphones at IFA 2017 this week in the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact. These two new smartphones have a rather interesting feature, and one that you won’t find on any other device just yet. And that’s 3D scanning. However, Sony has confirmed on Twitter that its Xperia XZ Premium will get the feature with the Android 8.0 Oreo update, which will be coming in the near future. Of course, Sony has not set a specific date for the Oreo update – of course it did only become stable late last month – but it is expected to be available fairly soon.

The 3D scanning feature is part of a new 3D Creator app that Sony has developed – it’s not actually part of the camera app on its smartphones. It allows users to scan things like a person’s head, a plate of food or really anything. It’s still in its early stages but Sony believes that there are some real-world use-cases for this feature, and it’s working hard to make it available to the masses. Sony is making it available for users to scan themselves and put themselves into video games like Grand Theft Auto V. And in the very near future, users will be able to do it with other games, as Sony is able to strike deals with other gaming companies. It is also working to make these scans printable. So you could 3D scan your head and print it in 3D.

This is an exciting feature, and it’s great to see that those with the Xperia XZ Premium will get the chance to use this feature as well. There’s currently no word on whether Sony will be bringing it to other smartphones in its lineup that are already on the market. But it is definitely a possibility, seeing as there are other Sony Xperia devices with this Motion Eye camera already available – like the Xperia XZ. Hopefully the Android 8.0 Oreo update will be available in the very near future, especially since it is launching with the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact smartphones later this fall.