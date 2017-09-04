Sony Xperia XZ1 & XZ1 Compact Up For Pre-Orders In Germany

The Sony Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact are now up for pre-orders in Germany where they’re being offered by the local division of the Japanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and a number of its retail and wireless carrier partners including MediaMarkt and Sparhandy. The full retail value of the Xperia XZ1 amounts to €699, whereas the Xperia XZ1 Compact is going for €599, which amounts to approximately $832 and $713, respectively. Both devices are being offered with a pair of Sony’s h.ear wireless headphones which consumers who place an advanced order on either handset are eligible to receive free of charge, thus getting up to €220 ($261) in pre-order incentives if they manage to be one of the first 2,300 buyers for whom Sony reserved free h.ear on 2 units. Alternatively, 1,200 people who pre-order either the Xperia XZ1 or Xperia XZ1 Compact will receive a pair of h.ear on 2 Mini headphones, also free of charge.

Both Sony Mobile and its licensed distributors are offering the company’s latest compact flagships in three variants – black, blue, and silver, with the firms stating that pre-orders will start shipping to consumers in late September, indicating that everyone who (pre-)purchases either smartphone online should receive their unit by early October. Both their prices and pre-order incentives in Germany are largely in line with what Sony and its partners are offering to consumers in the United Kingdom where the two handsets went live for pre-orders on Friday.

Originally announced last week at Sony’s pre-IFA 2017 conference, the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact are meant to be the latest additions to the OEM’s small flagship portfolio, offering high-end specs in highly portable bodies. Both devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) and 4GB of RAM, feature 64GB of expandable native storage space, and come with 2,700mAh non-removable batteries. Likewise, they ship with 19-megapixel rear cameras and are the first two smartphones announced as running Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, in addition to boasting advanced 3D scanning capabilities. The main differences between the two pertain to their screen real estate and secondary cameras; the Xperia Xz1 has a 5.2-inch Full HD display panel and a 13-megapixel front-facing sensor, whereas the Xperia XZ1 Compact ships with a 4.6-inch HD screen and an 8-megapixel camera module on its top bezel. Finally, only the Xperia XZ1 boasts dual-SIM capabilities, with the Xperia XZ1 Compact being a single SIM device.