Sony Xperia XZ1 Dual SIM Variant Hits The US Market For $700

The dual SIM variant of the Sony Xperia XZ1 smartphone has been released in the United States with a price tag of $699.99 and the handset is now available for purchase via Amazon’s online store. The device comes in four color variants: Black, Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink and Warm Silver. Sony Mobile announced the smartphone along with its Compact version during the IFA 2017 trade show held recently in Berlin, Germany. Late last month, it was reported that both the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact would be available from Amazon starting this month and the company is now making good on its promise, though the Tokyo, Japan-based telecommunications company has opted not to partner with any of the mobile carriers in the United States and instead decided to offer the phone in its unlocked form.

As a recap, the Xperia XZ1 sports a 5.2-inch full HD Triluminos display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The screen is protected with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 that ships with the handset. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor coupled with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics processing. Under the hood, the device packs 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of expandable native storage along with a 2,700mAh battery that boasts the Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology. The Xperia XZ1 also features an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. On the optics side of things, it includes a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.0 as well as a 19-megapixel rear camera with a 5-axis stabilization system.

Other key features of the device include 3D scanning that is actually one of the main selling points of the handset, and, unlike other models of the phone available outside the United States, this one does not ship with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone also comes pre-installed with Android 8.0 Oreo, the latest version of Google’s operating system for mobile devices. Keep in mind that while the Xperia XZ1 supports dual SIM, the company still uses a hybrid SIM tray, which means that you might not be able to insert a micro SD card to its designated slot if you choose to use two SIM cards as there are only two card slots available in the device.