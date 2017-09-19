Sony Xperia XZ1 Debuting In India This Month With Android 8.0

The Sony Xperia XZ1 was formally introduced at the end of August, with a release for some markets set for this month, and now the official launch of the smartphone in India has been scheduled for September 25. The follow-up to last year’s Sony Xperia XZ was unveiled alongside the notably smaller Xperia XZ1 Compact at IFA 2017, although the latter will not be available until October. Although the launch date of the Xperia XZ1 in India has now been confirmed, the price of the device there has not yet been specified but is likely to be announced next week. However, as a very approximate guide, the pricing for the U.S. was announced as $699.99, which equates to around Rs. 45,000, while the price for U.K. pre-orders is £599, or around Rs. 52,000.

Specifications of the dual-SIM Sony Xperia XZ1 include the Snapdragon 835 SoC with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics processing. It packs 4GB of RAM and has 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded through the use of a microSD card by up to 256GB. The Triluminos display is 5.2 inches in size with a fullHD resolution of 1920 x 1080, and the phone sports a 2,700mAh battery which isn’t removable. The camera setup consists of a 19-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel front-facing shooter, with the phone’s standout feature being 3D image capture which is supported natively and doesn’t require any external hardware. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS, and a point of appeal with this new Sony device is that it will release running Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. Other notable features include stereo speakers, Qnovo Adaptive Charging, and a fingerprint sensor, and the phone is also dust and water-resistant to meet IP68 certification standards. The handset weighs 155g, measures 156 x 77 x 7.9mm, and is offered in Black, Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink, and Warm Silver color options.

The Xperia XZ1 has a boxy design with curved sides and looks very similar to the Xperia XZ1 Compact, which in fact shares many of the same specs and features, including Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Some of the differences between the two are that the Compact version has a smaller 4.6-inch display with an HD resolution (1920 x 720) and it only has 32GB of internal storage. Also, the Xperia XZ1 Compact has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and it’s a single-SIM phone rather than a dual-SIM one.