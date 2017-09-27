Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Flagship Up For Pre-Orders On Amazon

The Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact arrived on Amazon in the United States according to Sony’s initial plans, and the device can now be pre-ordered ahead of its October 4 release for the price of $599. The device is part of the new Xperia XZ1 family and as a Sony smartphone bearing the “Compact” moniker, it makes use of several premium-grade internal components all wrapped in a small package featuring a 4.6-inch display.

The Xperia XZ1 Compact hence brings top-tier performance in a small form factor, which is something that is rarely seen in the current world of flagships where the main focus is now set on large displays with borderless designs. In contrast, Sony’s compact device measures 129 x 64 x 9.3mm and weighs 140g while taking advantage of an IP68-certified resistance to water and dust. The 4.6-inch IPS LCD display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a resolution of 1,280 x 720, which results in a pixel density of around 319ppi. At its core beats the heart of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset featuring four Kryo CPU cores clocked at up to 2.45GHz, operating alongside four additional Kryo cores with a frequency of 1.9GHz. The processor is paired with an Adreno 540 graphics chip and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded by up to an additional 256GB via a microSD card and is powered by a non-removable 2,700mAh battery benefitting from Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The back panel accommodates a 19-megapixel camera with EIS and an f/2.0 aperture, slow-motion video recording capabilities at 960 frames per second, predictive phase detection, LED flash, and laser autofocus, while the front-facing sensor is of the 8-megapixel variety and takes advantage of EIS and 1080p video recording capabilities.

The Xperia XZ1 Compact offered by Amazon in the United States is compatible with all GSM networks in the country, including those from AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, and Cricket Wireless. The device can be acquired from Amazon in one of four available colors – Black, Blue, White Silver, and Twilight Pink. All four color variants carry the same price and should be available on the same date next month. Refer to the Amazon banner below for all pre-order details.