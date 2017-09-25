Sony Launches Xperia XZ1 In India, It’s Priced At $694

Sony had introduced its Xperia XZ1 flagship at the end of last month, as part of IFA in Berlin, and the company has just re-introduced this phone in India. Sony hosted a press conference in India in order to announce this handset, and we’re looking at an essentially identical handset as to one Sony introduced at the end of last month, this is only a separate announcement, and the device will, of course, sport a different price tag compared to some other markets.

Speaking of which, let’s talk about the phone’s pricing before we just to its design and specifications. The Sony Xperia XZ1 comes in three color variants to India, the phone is available in Moonlit Blue, Venus Pink and Warm Silver colors, while it is priced at Rs. 44,990 ($694). The device goes on sale starting today, and Sony said it will be available ‘across India’, though that’s all the info that we have at the moment, for those of you who are interested. The Sony Xperia XZ1 is fueled by Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile processor at the moment, the Snapdragon 835, a chip that we’ve seen in a number of flagship smartphones thus far. The Xperia XZ1 is actually a somewhat compact phone, as it comes with a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) HDR TRILUMINOS display, which comes with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Sony Xperia XZ1 actually sports rather thick bezels, and a ‘boxy’ design, which is something Sony’s well-known for. This phone sports on-screen buttons, and it features a side-facing fingerprint scanner, its fingerprint scanner is built into the power / lock key.

The Xperia XZ1 comes with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, which is quite commendable, and the device packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device is also IP65/IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and a 2,700mAh non-removable battery is also included here, with the Qnovo Adaptive Charging. A 19-megapixel snapper is placed on the back of this phone, and a 13-megapixel shooter is available on its front side. There are two SIM card slots included in the Xperia XZ1, you can use one of those in order to expand the phone’s storage via a microSD card (hybrid dual SIM setup).