Sony H4233 With 6-Inch Display, Android Oreo Benchmarked

A unknown Sony device sporting a ‘H4233’ model number has now shown up on GFXBench. As per the details provided by the listing, the Sony H4233 is a device that comes equipped with a 6-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Sony H4233 is listed as featuring 4GB RAM (listed as 3.7GB), 64GB internal storage (listed as 43GB), and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core SoC (clocking at 2.2 GHz). While the processor name is not specifically mentioned, the inclusion of a Qualcomm Adreno 508 GPU highly suggests the processor in question is a Snapdragon 630. When it comes to the cameras, the Sony H4233 is listed as being equipped with a 21-megapixel camera (which can record video in 4K), along with a 16-megapixel (listed as 15-megapixel) front-facing camera – also capable of recording in 4K. The only other notable features that can be identified from the benchmark listing are the inclusion of NFC, the usual barrage of sensors, and Android 8.0 (Oreo) as the pre-installed operating system version.

Which is a point to note. As while Android Oreo is expected to take some time to reach current (and newly-arriving devices), this is not the first Sony device with Android Oreo to hit the news. As the company introduced no less than three new smartphones at IFA 2017. Two of which formed the Xperia XZ1 line (standard and Compact), and both of which were announced as coming with Android Oreo at launch. So while it seems quick for a new third-party device to already be running Oreo, when it comes to Sony in 2017, this is in line with what has been announced recently.

Of course, that still does not provide any firm indication on what device this will actually launch as. Its specs (and most notably is display size) do not marry up with any of the devices that were announced at IFA 2017. Likewise, while this could be an extra addition to the Xperia XZ1 line, the SoC in use here suggests otherwise. As the Xperia XZ1 and Compact both come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. Therefore, this model does seem to be more in line with the Xperia XA1 Plus – the other Sony model announced at IFA 2017. Although, with that model coming with the “Plus” moniker it would be strange for this model to then then arrive with an even bigger display. Which does raise the other possibility, that this could is a new device altogether.