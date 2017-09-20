Snapseed Gets Fresh UI Design And Presets In New Update

Snapseed, which is Google’s photo editing application for Android and iOS, has received a new update that revamps the tool’s user interface and introduces a bevy of new presets to improve the way you enhance your photos. Snapseed announced via its official Google Plus account that the latest update is starting to hit Android devices, bumping up the app’s software version to 2.18. The UI overhaul is intended to let you gain access to Snapseed’s editing features in a snap for quick editing tasks.

One of the major changes added to the latest version of the photo-editing tool is the relocation of the feature called Looks to the main screen. Looks is a set of filters customized by the users themselves and applied to new photos slated for editing. That means you can now quickly see your customized filters immediately when you open Snapseed and apply them to your images. With Looks, you can create a wide variety of edits and save them for later use so that you can reproduce their effects in multiple photos. The ability to save your Snapseed edits was introduced way back in March of this year, making it easier for you to apply the same effects to other images without having to strain your memory trying to remember what adjustments you made in the previous edit. Now to further expand your selection of customized filters, Snapseed has also added 11 new presets specially created by the Google-owned service. The Snapseed update should now be rolling out to a large number of users, although it is possible that some might still not have received the new interface just yet.

The last time Snapseed received an interface overhaul was during the later part of the previous year with the release of its version 2.13 along with improvements to the app’s RAW support. In its most recent version, the app was updated with Double Exposure, Expand and the Face Pose tools. On top of those updates, the original Snapseed app version already includes a plethora of features to make your photos look more beautiful such as the tools to tune, crop, rotate and repair an image, among other editing tasks.