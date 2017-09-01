Skype Lite Android App Adds SMS Support And SMS Insights

Microsoft’s Skype Lite messaging app now packs more useful tricks for Android users in India, including SMS support and “SMS Insights”, which Microsoft added via an update. With more than 200 million users, the most popular instant messaging app in India is WhatsApp, but not all users have the necessary data plans to take full advantage of it. Skype Lite arrives as the more data-friendly version of Skype, designed with the Indian market in mind, and it might challenge WhatsApp’s dominance. The Skype Lite app is small, light, and powerful, aiming to cater to users’ messaging and video chatting needs without requiring too many resources. It supports SMS, and it also aims to improve the whole experience with the new SMS Insights feature that should significantly de-clutter the inbox.

Users nowadays receive all sorts of messages via SMS, ranging from promotional information to bank details, security codes, order confirmations, and others such. Having a multitude of such messages can seriously clutter the SMS inbox and make other messages tougher to find, but SMS Insights aims to solve this issue by better organizing everything so it’s more readily accessible. In some respects, it’s similar to how Google handled the email clutter with its Inbox by Gmail. With SMS Insights, Skype Lite will organize SMS messages into various categories such as finances, flight information, orders, promotions, and so on. One tab will show these SMS Insights, while another tab will show all SMS messages. The automatic sorting under various categories should make messages easier to find and manage, getting closer to the email inbox format.

To take advantage of the new SMS Insights, users will have to set Skype Lite as the default SMS app on their device. The app will allow users to send free text messages, as well as make video and voice calls. Skype Lite is designed to work even under poor network conditions. Other features include Skype Bots focused on the Indian market to boost productivity, data usage tracking, native phone calls and contacts, Aadhaar integration, and more. On the downside, users will have to revert to the regular SMS app if they want to delete messages, as this option is currently not available in Skype Lite.