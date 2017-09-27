Sketchy Renders Show Off Huawei’s Mate 10 Pro Flagship

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro has just surfaced yet again, in a couple of rather sketchy renders. We have seen quite a few different design of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, so it’s becoming rather difficult to differentiate concept renders from actual legit renders of the phone. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will be able to see three new images that leaked, and they’re allegedly showing the upcoming Huawei Mate 10 Pro in the flesh. These are Red and Blue variants of the device, and if these renders are to be believed, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro might actually sport the highest screen-to-body ratio to date, no matter what phone you compare it to.

Now, the problem is the fact that these renders look rather… well, not legit. These seem to be concept renders of the devices the side bezels are almost non-existent, and the front-facing camera actually seems to be rather small. That’s not all though, that front-facing camera seems to be too close to the display, and the very edge of the phone, it’s really unlikely that Huawei (or any other smartphone manufacturer) managed to fit it in there, and the same can be said for the phone’s earpiece, and a sensor next to it. The display of this smartphone seems to be curved, and the device’s physical keys are placed on the right. Now, the bezels on the sides of this phone are thin to the degree that it may be difficult to operate the phone, you literally don’t have anything to grab onto here, which is yet another reason why these are probably concept renders rather than anything else.

The back side of the phone looks far more believable, though, as you’ll notice a dual camera setup there, with a fingerprint scanner below those two cameras. An LED flash and a laser autofocus are flanking the dual camera setup, and the Leica branding is missing here, which is yet another indication that these shots are not legit. This phone seems to be made out of metal, and its back is curved on the sides. The Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro will be announced on October 16, well, at least we’re expecting to see both devices to arrive then, Huawei did confirm that the ‘Mate 10’ will arrive, but the company did not specify which units exactly, of course. The Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are expected to ship with the Kirin 970 64-bit octa-core SoC, 6GB of RAM and a rather large display which will sport an 18:9 display aspect ratio.

Buy the Huawei P9 Lite