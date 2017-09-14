Six UMIDIGI-Branded Handsets Are Now Discounted At GearBest

In case you’ve been planning to get one of UMIDIGI’s smartphones, well, you’re in luck, as the company is currently hosting a huge sale over at GearBest. With discounts up to $100, chances are you’ll be able to get a pretty good deal, though do keep in mind that the UMIDIGI S2 is not included on this list, nor is the UMIDIGI S2 Pro. There’s a very simple answer as to why, these two handsets were announced quite recently, and they’re not even available for pre-order, but they will be soon, read on.

The UMIDIGI S2 will become available for pre-order on September 18 starting at 12PM (GMT+2), in case you’re interested, and you’ll be able to get a $50 discount if you decide to purchase it straight away. You can visit UMIDIGI’s official website for more info, and also subscribe for more info, so that UMIDIGI can keep you up to date. Having said that, six of UMIDIGI’s smartphones are currently discounted over at GearBest, as part of the company’s promotion, the UMIDIGI Z1, Z1 Pro, S, C2, G and C Note. The UMIDIGI Z1 is currently priced at $189.99, while its ‘Pro’ iteration currently costs $252.99. These two handsets were originally priced at $259.27 and $314.74, respectively, so this is quite a nice discount. The UMIDIGI S now costs $169.19, while the UMIDIGI C2 can be purchased for $138.59. The UMIDIGI C NOTE 2 now costs $132.99, while you can get the UMIDIGI G for only $85.99. All of these smartphones are discounted quite considerably by the company, and if you take a look at the provided image down below, you’ll be able to see their original price points.

The UMIDIGI Z1 Pro is the most expensive, and also the most powerful smartphone on this list. That handset is made out of metal, while it sports a dual camera setup on the back. The device comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. MediaTek’s Helio P20 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and the device packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. 13 and 5-megapixel shooters are included on the back of this phone, while a single 5-megapixel shooter is available on the phone’s front side. If you’d like to know more about each of these phones, we’ve included purchase links down below.

