Sharp Might Announce A New ‘Bezel-Less’ Smartphone Soon

It seems like Sharp is planning to release a new ‘bezel-less’ smartphone soon, as the company, according to GizChina, released a new teaser image for its upcoming phone. If you take a look at the provided image (below the article), you will see the image in question, which we were unable to locate on Sharp’s official Weibo (Chinese social network) page, so we’re not entirely sure where this image came from.

Having said that, Sharp said a while back that the company plans to announce a couple of ‘bezel-less’ devices by the end of 2017, devices like the Sharp AQUOS S2 which was announced by the company last month. This new handset will be announced in China first, that much is obvious due to the provided image, though we still do not have any info regarding what phone that might be, or what it might look like, but it seems like the corners of its display will be curved. The AQUOS S2 sports basically no bezel on its sides, nor above the display, but it has a ‘chin’ below the display, where you’ll find its fingerprint scanner / home key and the company’s branding. The front-facing camera is placed in the upper portion of the phone’s display, so even though it does not have bezels above the display, the front-facing camera is there, and this handset actually resembles the Essential PH-1. The upcoming Sharp-branded, bezel-less handset might actually resemble the AQUOS S2 quite a bit, which is why we’re mentioning this mid-ranger.

Sharp got acquired by Foxconn a while back, which is why the company started releasing its devices in China, Sharp’s phone were mainly aimed at the Japanese market before Foxconn decided to acquire the company. ‘Bezel-less’ phone might seem like a new trend, but Sharp has been releasing such phones for a while now, before it became popular. The Sharp AQUOS Crystal and Crystal 2 are great examples, and the same can be said for the AQUOS Xx as well, though only one of those phones was available outside of Japan (the original AQUOS Crystal). There you have it, chances are that this new phone will sport a ‘chin’ below the display, similar to the AQUOS S2 and a number of other Sharp-branded phones, but who knows, it is possible Sharp may surprise us and introduce something different.