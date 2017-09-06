Sep. 2017 Android Security Patch Detailed, Still No Images

Google on Tuesday detailed the contents of its September 2017 Android Security Update, revealing a number of fixes and patches that are set to start hitting the Pixel, Pixel XL, and compatible Nexus devices in the near future, if they haven’t already. The Alphabet-owned company also broke from its tradition of detailing a new security update while simultaneously debuting its factory images and over-the-air (OTA) files, with the company stating that its Pixel phones, Nexus Player, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and the Pixel C tablet will all receive the September Android Security Update as part of their upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo.

The latest stable iteration of Google’s ubiquitous operating system started rolling out to eligible devices several days back, not long after the Mountain View, California-based tech giant officially debuted Android Oreo following months of development and four Developer Preview builds. While the September Android Security Update is now bundled with a larger OS package, upcoming patches should still be distributed to eligible devices independently and Google presumably opted for this temporary move in an effort to avoid having to manage two major OTA rollouts in the span of just a few days. The software package dated September 5 comes with two security patch level strings and hence provides original equipment manufacturers (OEM) with the option to optimize it in stages, consequently rolling it out to their devices in a more timely manner.

The full list of issues and vulnerabilities including a severe one identified within the media framework which Google’s new security update addresses can be seen by following the banner below. While many of Google’s own devices have yet to receive Android 8.0 Oreo which ships with the new security patch, HMD Global already managed to start distributing the software suite to the Nokia 5, its mid-range smartphone released several months back. This is the second time this year that the Finnish consumer electronics company was able to beat Google at rolling out the latest Android Security Update, having already accomplished the same feat in early July. Samsung, LG, HTC, Sony, Huawei, and other major OEMs are expected to start distributing the patch to their own smartphones and tablets in the coming months.