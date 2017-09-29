Second-Generation ‘Smarter Coffee’ Maker Launches In The US

Consumer electronics manufacturer Smarter on Friday launched the second-generation Smarter Coffee, an intelligent coffee maker meant to facilitate the process of brewing your favorite hot beverage. The device was designed as an extremely customizable offering that allows you to modify almost every parameter related to brewing a cup of coffee, down to the actual coarseness of the grind, Smarter said, adding how consumers will also be provided with options related to the volume of the coffee they intend to make so as to not waste any fresh beans.

The intelligent coffee machine is officially marketed as the Smarter Coffee 2nd Generation and is set to be released in North America on Monday, October 2nd. The product will be retailed exclusively by Best Buy for the time being, Smarter said, without clarifying whether it plans to find more distribution partners to expand the availability of its latest offering. The Smarter Coffee 2nd Generation will be priced at $249.99 in the United States but no firm price tag for Canada has yet been provided by the London-based original equipment manufacturer. The device carries a price tag of £179.99 in the United Kingdom which translates to just over $240 but still isn’t’ available in Smarter’s home country, with its website only listing it as “coming soon.” You’re still able to pre-purchase the Smarter Coffee 2nd Generation if you’re from the UK by referring to the banner below.

Like most other IoT devices meant to make your home more intelligent, the Smarter Coffee 2nd Generation was designed to be used with a mobile app that you can download and install on your compatible Android smartphone or tablet. The portable tool will not only allow you to order your coffee machine to brew a cup from anywhere but will also provide you with a number of specialized modes designed for automation. Waking up to a fresh cup of coffee is as simple as enabling the Wake-Up Mode and specifying when you’d like to drink your hot beverage, with the product itself also being compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant-infused Google Home smart speaker, hence allowing you to easily integrate it into your existing AI-powered home system.