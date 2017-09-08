Samsung Unveils Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017), 2GB Of RAM In Tow

Samsung has just announced its new ‘Galaxy Tab A’ tablet, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017), after quite a few rumors and leaks that surfaced in the past couple of weeks. This tablet surfaced on the company’s official website in Vietnam, and that listing reveals more or less all details regarding this tablet. This tablet is made out of metal, and it comes with rather thick bezels, which is something we’re used to when it comes to tablets. It’s worth noting that this is an entry-level tablet, and such are its specs.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) sports an 8-inch WXGA (1280 x 800) TFT display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card). This tablet is fueled by the Snapdragon 425 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz, which comes with the Adreno 308 GPU for graphics. An 8-megapixel shooter (f/1.9 aperture) is placed on the back of this tablet, while you’ll find a 5-megapixel camera on the device’s front side. This tablet’s main camera is helped by an LED flash, and a 5,000mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package. Bluetooth 4.2 is included here as well, and you’re also getting 4G LTE with voice calling. Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4 + 5GHz) has also been included by Samsung, while Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on it, with Samsung’s custom UI.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) sports a bottom-firing loudspeaker, and next to it you’ll notice a Type-C USB port. The device measures 212.1 x 124.1 x 8.9mm, while it weighs 364 grams. Having said that, this tablet comes in Black and Gold color variants, and it is priced at 6,490,000 Vietnamese Dong, which translates to $285. Those of you who live in Vietnam can already purchase this tablet, though the device will probably roll out to more markets in the near future, probably developing markets, such as Vietnam. Samsung did not reveal any info regarding that, though, so we’ll just have to wait and see what will happen in the coming weeks, chances are that this tablet will either pop up on more of Samsung’s official websites, or the company will release more info regarding its availability.