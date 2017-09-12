Samsung To Feature New Safety App For Gear S3 Smartwatch

Samsung is going to feature a new safety app for its Gear S3 smartwatch as part of a new collaboration between it and Lone Worker, an organization that was formed with the goal of helping keep track of employees who work alone and ensuring their safety. The application is called SoloProtect, and offers up a number of different features to help those who work in solo situations stay safe and feel safe.

While Lone Worker already offers SoloProtect wearables that are different from the Gear S3, integrating SoloProtect with the Gear S3 smartwatch means additional benefits like Samsung’s Knox security and Samsung’s SDS EMM solution. This new integration could be used by anyone that works alone such as healthcare professionals, construction workers, real estate agents, and more. There are key features worth mentioning, like the Status Check feature, which allows anyone wearing a Gear S3 with the SoloProtect integration to record audio messages with specific details, and those messages are then stored in the watch after they’re sent to emergency personnel, which should be more useful then just getting a GPS location by itself as the additional information could help to locate employees quicker.

Another useful feature of SoloProtect includes the Red Alert feature. This pairs itself to the top button on the Gear S3, and when pressed it activates the Red Alert, which then initiates a call to an emergency response team. The call is one way so in the event of a safety incident nothing can be heard coming from the emergency response team, but everything can be heard coming to the team through the watch so there is an audio account of what’s happening. Activating this alert also opens up the ability for response team members to access any available status checks that have been recorded by the person with the watch, and it sends the GPS location of the wearer as well. It also lets the wearer know they’re connected the entire time by vibrating every ten seconds. SoloProtect also offers around the clock monitoring 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year, as well as monthly usage reporting so that companies can keep track of data relating to each device, and make sure that they’re working properly for the employees who are wearing them.