Samsung Sold 270,000 Galaxy Note 8s In Korea This Weekend

Samsung had received a ton of Galaxy Note 8 pre-order in South Korea, and now some numbers surfaced regarding the phone’s initial sales in the country. According to a report provided by The Investor, the company had managed to sell 270,000 Galaxy Note 8s during the first weekend of its sales. The country’s carriers, SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus received 200,000 new subscribers for the Galaxy Note 8 on September 15, when the device became available for purchase, while 70,000 additional subscribers arrived the next day, on September 16.

Now, these are considerable numbers, as these 270,000 consumers account for 32 percent of the 850,000 pre-orders the company received in the eight days that the Galaxy Note 8 was available for pre-order. If we combine this with numbers from the Galaxy Note 7 and the Galaxy S8, you’ll be able to see some interesting numbers. The Galaxy Note 7 managed to lure in 160,000 subscribers on its first day of sales, while 260,000 consumers grabbed the Galaxy S8 on its first day of sales. As you can see, the Galaxy Note 8 was actually in higher demand on its first day of sales than the Galaxy S8, at least in Korea, which is rather surprising. The Galaxy S8 is usually the more popular handset, without a doubt, but the Galaxy Note 8’s popularity is clearly growing, and the fact that its predecessor had some serious issues and was finally pulled from shelves, definitely plays a part in all this, as some consumers have been waiting for two years in order to get their hands on the Galaxy Note-branded device.

Now, an analyst from Hanwha Investment and Securities, presdicts that Samsung will whip up to 12 million Galaxy Note 8 units, and easily crush the sales numbers of the Galaxy Note 5. Samsung, for those of you who are unaware, managed to sell 8.5 million Galaxy Note 5 units. The Galaxy Note 8 was announced last month in New York, and it is actually quite similar to its Galaxy S8 siblings, but it sports a less curved body, it’s bigger due to a larger display, and it comes with the S Pen stylus, of course. This handset is fueled by the Exynos 8895 in South Korea and some other markets, while the Snapdragon 835 fuels the device in the US. The Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, and it comes with a dual camera setup on its back.