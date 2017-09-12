Samsung Showcasing New 5G Technologies At MWC Americas 2017

Samsung Electronics is set to present a number of its proprietary telecommunications solutions at the latest iteration of Mobile World Congress (MWC) Americas which is officially starting today at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, the South Korean tech giant said on Tuesday. The company is planning to place a specific focus on massive MIMO solutions and its Massive MIMO Access Unit (MAU) created using 3D beamforming technology, with its engineers planning to demonstrate how 24 devices connected to a 2.5GHz massive MIMO radio can produce a total cell throughput which surpasses 1Gbps.

Additionally, the Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer is also seeking to use MWC Americas 2017 as an opportunity to showcase a range of its new telecommunications platforms focused on the end-user experience, something that it believes is a “critical element” of any innovative endeavor, including those aimed at mobile networks and the upcoming fifth generation (5G) of the thereof. Samsung’s Voice Measurement and Analysis service is hence set to appear at the trade show, as is the company’s Data Measurement and Analysis service. A number of other tools should also be demonstrated during MWC Americas, with Samsung presumably seeking to showcase how network quality and user experience need to be approached from a single standpoint and be monitored and managed in real time for maximum effect. The company is also planning to demonstrate its Virtualized Network Functions, a virtual network management platform compatible with functionalities of 5G vRAN, Samsung 4G, vCore, and those of various legacy hardware. Finally, Samsung is scheduled to tackle the issue of 5G Fixed Wireless Access commercialization whose deployment process will be demonstrated at the trade show, with the firm also being set to present some of its small cell solutions and advancements.

Samsung has been heavily involved in 5G development and standardization in recent years, with the company already conducting and sponsoring a broad range of research projects and field tests in this emerging field. Its most recent effort on the 5G front was detailed earlier this month after the firm partnered with Japanese telecom giant KDDI to test millimeter wave 5G. The goal of that experiment was to maintain a stable connection at high speeds in an urban environment, ultimately presenting yet another possibility for what this technology could ultimately be capable of.