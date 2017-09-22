Samsung Releases Five New Galaxy Note 8 ‘Tutorial’ Ads

Samsung has just released four new ads for its new flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 8. These ads are basically tutorials for various functions that the Galaxy Note 8 comes with, Live Focus, Screen off Memo, Translate & Convert, Live Message and App Pair. All of these ads have been published on YouTube, so we’re looking at video ads, of course, and all of them have been embedded down below. Having said that, let’s talk more about the features these videos are advertising, shall we.

The ‘Live Focus’ feature is a camera feature, and you’ll need to select this feature within the camera app. This feature allows you to change the depth of field in a particular shot, so all you need to do is focus on your subject, and then you can change the depth of field of that image, which essentially means you can blur the background. Now, you can adjust this later in the gallery, in case you were not aware of that. The ‘Screen off Memo’ is an S Pen feature, which essentially means you’ll need Samsung’s stylus in order to utilize it. Once you pull out the S Pen, you can start writing notes on the Galaxy Note 8’s display, even if it’s turned off, which is why this feature is called ‘Screen off Memo’, of course. Once you’re done, you’ll see various options on the display, you can, for example, pin that specific note to your always on display, from where you can double tap on it if you’d like to edit it. You’re not limited to one note here, you can write up to 100 pages of notes, by the way.

If you need to translate something on your Galaxy Note 8, from a browser, for example, you’ll need to pull out your S Pen, choose the ‘Translate’ option from the side menu, select language to which you’d like to translate something to, hover over the text you’d like to translate and that’s it. Now, you can also convert different currencies here, if you’re interested to know how much dollars do you get for €30, for example. The fourth video down below, show off the Galaxy Note 8’s ‘Live Message’ feature. Once you pull out the S Pen, you’ll need to select the ‘Live Message’ option from the side menu. Once you do that, you’ll need to select if you’d like to use a brush, ink, or whatever else, and after that, you can start drawing. This message will basically be shown off a type of animated image to whomever you send it to, think of it as a homemade GIF, and you can also use this feature on top of whatever image you choose, of course.

The last video talks about a feature called ‘App Pair’, for which you’ll need to open the ‘Edge Panel’ of the Galaxy Note 8, from where you’ll be able to create an app pair of your choosing. You’ll need to select two apps which you’d like to run in the phone’s ‘Multi Window’ mode. Those two apps will be accessible through the Edge Panel whenever you want, and will launch in the Multi Window mode directly, you won’t need to set anything up manually.