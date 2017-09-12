Samsung Received 650,000 Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Orders In 5 Days

It seems like a ton of people have pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, as the device managed to beat its predecessor in that regard, by quite a margin. In only five days, the Galaxy Note 8 was pre-ordered 2.5 times more than the Galaxy Note 7. This information actually comes directly from DJ Koh, President of Samsung Electronics’ mobile communications business, according to Reuters. This info was laid out to the public during the recent media event that DJ Koh participated in, and it seems like Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders reached 650,000 units in only five days, while it was also confirmed that these pre-orders arrived from about 40 countries.

DJ Koh actually said that the initial response to the Galaxy Note 8 is ‘very encouraging’, and these are certainly great news for Samsung, considering that this basically means that the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco did not affect consumers’ will to purchase its successor. These numbers are even more impressive if you consider that the Galaxy Note 8 is a premium device, and it’s not cheap by any stretch of the imagination. The Galaxy Note 8 is priced, in the US, between $930 and $960, while its price goes up in a number of other markets, easily crossing the $1,000 mark in some markets. Samsung is still trying to improve its position in China, which is also something DJ Koh talked about during the recent event. Samsung actually appointed a new mobile chief in China, and is looking to restructure its business in the country, in order to get back to the right path, as OPPO; Vivo and Xiaomi managed to reduce Samsung’s sales in China, those three companies are now selling quite a few phones in China and have managed to improve their standings quite a bit.

On top of everything that was said thus far, DJ Koh also mentioned that the company is planning to unveil a foldable handset next year, which certainly seems interesting, at the very least. Samsung Mobile’s President did, however, say that the company still has several issues it needs to overcome before that can happen, as it wants to release a truly compelling product for its consumers.